LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 3, 2026

1 Across: Rhyming synonym for "blobs" – GLOBS

6 Across: Currency of India – RUPEE

7 Across: Form a bond – UNITE

8 Across: Grandmas, affectionately – NANAS

9 Across: Very, in Arles – TRES

1 Down: Hog's "Hello there!" – GRUNT

2 Down: Moon-related – LUNAR

3 Down: Express one's view – OPINE

4 Down: Test versions – BETAS

5 Down: Dates – SEES

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword kicks off the first weekend of the new year with a charmingly accessible and cohesive grid. The puzzle features a pleasant mix of international flavor referencing the currency of India and a common French adverb alongside affectionate family nicknames. The cluing is playful yet precise, utilizing rhyming synonyms and creative animal vocalizations to keep things light. With smooth transitions and standard vocabulary, it’s a perfect, low-stress bridge into a relaxing Saturday. I’d rate this a complete 4 out of 5.

