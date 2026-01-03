Home » Puzzles » LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 3, 2026

LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 3, 2026

If you're stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we've got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today's LA Times Mini Crossword for January 3, 2026

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for January 3, 2026.

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Rhyming synonym for “blobs” – GLOBS
  • 6 Across: Currency of India – RUPEE
  • 7 Across: Form a bond – UNITE
  • 8 Across: Grandmas, affectionately – NANAS
  • 9 Across: Very, in Arles – TRES

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Hog’s “Hello there!” – GRUNT
  • 2 Down: Moon-related – LUNAR
  • 3 Down: Express one’s view – OPINE
  • 4 Down: Test versions – BETAS
  • 5 Down: Dates – SEES

Answer image for today's LA Times Mini Crossword
What did you think of today's LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword kicks off the first weekend of the new year with a charmingly accessible and cohesive grid. The puzzle features a pleasant mix of international flavor referencing the currency of India and a common French adverb alongside affectionate family nicknames. The cluing is playful yet precise, utilizing rhyming synonyms and creative animal vocalizations to keep things light. With smooth transitions and standard vocabulary, it’s a perfect, low-stress bridge into a relaxing Saturday. I’d rate this a complete 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today's answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!

  • The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
  • The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
  • Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
  • Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!

