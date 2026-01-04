LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 4, 2026

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for January 4, 2026

Today's LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for January 4, 2026

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for January 4, 2026.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: “Dracula” author Stoker – BRAM

“Dracula” author Stoker – 5 Across: “The ___ Where It Happens” (song from “Hamilton”) – ROOM

“The ___ Where It Happens” (song from “Hamilton”) – 6 Across: Airy hotel lobbies, often – ATRIA

Airy hotel lobbies, often – 8 Across: Away from the office – NOTIN

Away from the office – 9 Across: Tub outlet – DRAIN

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: New beginning? – BRAND

New beginning? – 2 Down: Spinning helicopter part – ROTOR

Spinning helicopter part – 3 Down: Major artery – AORTA

Major artery – 4 Down: Roman 2003 – MMIII

Roman 2003 – 7 Down: New England cape – ANN

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

This mini puzzle offered a tidy mix of literature, music, architecture, and everyday settings, making for a brisk but engaging solve. The Across clues ranged from a well-known classic author and a popular Broadway reference to workplace status and basic household fittings, giving the grid a familiar, contemporary feel. The Down clues balanced things nicely with wordplay built around beginnings, a touch of science and engineering, a hint of Roman numerals, and a geographical nod to New England. Everything clicked together smoothly, with no clue feeling out of place or overly stretched, resulting in a pleasant, confidence-boosting solve. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4.5 out of 5.

