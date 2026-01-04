Home » Puzzles » LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 4, 2026

LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 4, 2026

by Vishal Yadav
The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for January 4, 2026

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for January 4, 2026.

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: “Dracula” author Stoker – BRAM
  • 5 Across: “The ___ Where It Happens” (song from “Hamilton”) – ROOM
  • 6 Across: Airy hotel lobbies, often – ATRIA
  • 8 Across: Away from the office – NOTIN
  • 9 Across: Tub outlet – DRAIN

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: New beginning? – BRAND
  • 2 Down: Spinning helicopter part – ROTOR
  • 3 Down: Major artery – AORTA
  • 4 Down: Roman 2003 – MMIII
  • 7 Down: New England cape – ANN

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword
What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

This mini puzzle offered a tidy mix of literature, music, architecture, and everyday settings, making for a brisk but engaging solve. The Across clues ranged from a well-known classic author and a popular Broadway reference to workplace status and basic household fittings, giving the grid a familiar, contemporary feel. The Down clues balanced things nicely with wordplay built around beginnings, a touch of science and engineering, a hint of Roman numerals, and a geographical nod to New England. Everything clicked together smoothly, with no clue feeling out of place or overly stretched, resulting in a pleasant, confidence-boosting solve. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!

  • The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
  • The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
  • Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
  • Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!

