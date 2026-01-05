LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 5, 2026

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for January 5, 2026

1 Across: Navigation aid for drivers – GPS

4 Across: Final bk. of the Torah – DEUT

5 Across: Gold mold – INGOT

7 Across: Seasonal melodies – NOELS

8 Across: ___ Kitamura, author of the 2025 novel "Audition" – KATIE

1 Down: Salami variety – GENOA

2 Down: Sound of the Pacific Northwest? – PUGET

3 Down: Russian vodka brand, for short – STOLI

4 Down: ___ shot (soft-touch pickleball maneuver) – DINK

6 Down: Literary monogram – TSE

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

This mini puzzle drew on a pleasing range of navigation, religion, food, music, and literature, giving the grid a varied yet cohesive feel. The Across clues mixed practical modern tools with seasonal references and a contemporary literary nod, making the solve feel current but grounded in general knowledge. The Down clues complemented this with culinary items, a neatly playful geographical sound-alike, a touch of brand familiarity, and a sports term, all clued cleanly and fairly. Everything slotted together smoothly, making for a quick but satisfying solve. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 2 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!