LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 6, 2026

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for January 6, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: NBC news anchor Lester – HOLT
  • 5 Across: “Griselda” star Vergara – SOFIA
  • 6 Across: “Now, about …” – ASFOR
  • 7 Across: Artery insert – STENT
  • 8 Across: AARP clientele, primarily – SRS

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Party people? – HOSTS
  • 2 Down: Proposal – OFFER
  • 3 Down: Detroit NFL team – LIONS
  • 4 Down: Like sour cherries – TART
  • 5 Down: Carrier to Sweden – SAS

This mini puzzle leaned strongly into familiar names, everyday expressions, and light general knowledge, making for a smooth and confidence-building solve. The Across clues mixed current television personalities with conversational phrases and a touch of medical terminology, while the Down clues stayed grounded in common nouns, sports, and straightforward descriptions. Everything intersected cleanly, with no clue feeling strained or obscure, allowing the grid to fill in quickly through recognition and crossings. Overall, it was a neat, well-balanced mini that delivered a pleasant and efficient solving experience. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

  • The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
  • The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
  • Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
  • Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!

