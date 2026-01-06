LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 6, 2026

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for January 6, 2026

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for January 6, 2026

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for January 6, 2026.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: NBC news anchor Lester – HOLT

NBC news anchor Lester – 5 Across: “Griselda” star Vergara – SOFIA

“Griselda” star Vergara – 6 Across: “Now, about …” – ASFOR

“Now, about …” – 7 Across: Artery insert – STENT

Artery insert – 8 Across: AARP clientele, primarily – SRS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Party people? – HOSTS

Party people? – 2 Down: Proposal – OFFER

Proposal – 3 Down: Detroit NFL team – LIONS

Detroit NFL team – 4 Down: Like sour cherries – TART

Like sour cherries – 5 Down: Carrier to Sweden – SAS

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

This mini puzzle leaned strongly into familiar names, everyday expressions, and light general knowledge, making for a smooth and confidence-building solve. The Across clues mixed current television personalities with conversational phrases and a touch of medical terminology, while the Down clues stayed grounded in common nouns, sports, and straightforward descriptions. Everything intersected cleanly, with no clue feeling strained or obscure, allowing the grid to fill in quickly through recognition and crossings. Overall, it was a neat, well-balanced mini that delivered a pleasant and efficient solving experience. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!