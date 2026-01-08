LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 8, 2026

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for January 8, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: March Madness gp. (4) – NCAA

March Madness gp. (4) – 5 Across: Coin-toss call (5) – HEADS

Coin-toss call (5) – 6 Across: Coin-toss call (5) – TAILS

Coin-toss call (5) – 7 Across: Shopping jag (5) – SPREE

Shopping jag (5) – 8 Across: Arrange in alphabetical order (4) – SORT

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Tide types (4) – NEAPS

Tide types (4) – 2 Down: Site of Egypt’s Heliopolis Palace (4) – CAIRO

Site of Egypt’s Heliopolis Palace (4) – 3 Down: Legendary acting coach Stella (4) – ADLER

Legendary acting coach Stella (4) – 4 Down: Financial statement listing (4) – ASSET

Financial statement listing (4) – 5 Down: Uplands, for short (4) – HTS

This mini puzzle had a clean, symmetrical feel, built around simple contrasts, familiar systems, and everyday actions. The Across clues played neatly with opposites and routines, from coin-toss outcomes and organized shopping to basic sorting tasks, making the grid feel intuitive and fast-moving. The Down clues added light academic, geographical, and financial references, all well within general knowledge, which helped the puzzle slot together smoothly. Overall, it was a crisp and efficient mini that rewarded quick recognition rather than deep wordplay. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!