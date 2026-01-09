Home » Puzzles » LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 9, 2026

LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 9, 2026

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for January 9, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Like cookies baked with almonds or cashews – NUTTY
  • 6 Across: City on the Missouri River – OMAHA
  • 7 Across: Block the flow of – DAMUP
  • 8 Across: Hosp. pharmacy inventory – MEDS
  • 9 Across: Proof-of-age docs – IDS

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Wordless green light – NOD
  • 2 Down: Savory taste associated with miso soup – UMAMI
  • 3 Down: Brought under control, as flyaway hair – TAMED
  • 4 Down: Dull impact sounds – THUDS
  • 5 Down: Puppy barks – YAPS

This mini crossword had a cozy, everyday feel, centering on food, simple actions, and familiar city knowledge. The Across clues touched on baked treats, a Midwestern river city, basic household expressions, and practical items like pharmacy stock and ID cards, giving the grid an accessible, real-world tone. The Down clues reinforced this with sensory language about taste, hair, sounds, and small animal noises, all clued cleanly and without trickiness. Everything fit together smoothly, making the puzzle feel more like a quick mental warm-up than a challenge. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

  • The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
  • The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
  • Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
  • Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!

