LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 9, 2026

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for January 9, 2026

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Like cookies baked with almonds or cashews – NUTTY

Like cookies baked with almonds or cashews – 6 Across: City on the Missouri River – OMAHA

City on the Missouri River – 7 Across: Block the flow of – DAMUP

Block the flow of – 8 Across: Hosp. pharmacy inventory – MEDS

Hosp. pharmacy inventory – 9 Across: Proof-of-age docs – IDS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Wordless green light – NOD

Wordless green light – 2 Down: Savory taste associated with miso soup – UMAMI

Savory taste associated with miso soup – 3 Down: Brought under control, as flyaway hair – TAMED

Brought under control, as flyaway hair – 4 Down: Dull impact sounds – THUDS

Dull impact sounds – 5 Down: Puppy barks – YAPS

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

This mini crossword had a cozy, everyday feel, centering on food, simple actions, and familiar city knowledge. The Across clues touched on baked treats, a Midwestern river city, basic household expressions, and practical items like pharmacy stock and ID cards, giving the grid an accessible, real-world tone. The Down clues reinforced this with sensory language about taste, hair, sounds, and small animal noises, all clued cleanly and without trickiness. Everything fit together smoothly, making the puzzle feel more like a quick mental warm-up than a challenge. I’d rate the difficulty a comfortable 4.5 out of 5.

