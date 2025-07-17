How to Do La Vacca Ritual in Steal a Brainrot – Roblox

Have you ever heard of the La Vacca ritual? If you’re playing Steal a Brainrot in Roblox, you have probably heard people talking about this secret ritual that gives you an amazing mutation afterward. Yes, the La Vacca ritual is one of the best hidden tricks in the game, and it’s totally worth doing if you want to boost your income big time. We know how to do it, and we are not going to gatekeep it from you! Here is how to do the La Vacca ritual in Steal a Brainrot.

La Vacca Ritual Requirements

Before you can start this ritual, you need to gather some requirements. Don’t worry, it’s not too complicated:

First, you’ll need three La Vacca Saturno Saturnita Brainrots. I know, the name sounds like pure brainrot, but that’s exactly what makes this game fun. These are Secret Brainrots, so you might need to spend some time unlocking them if you don’t have them already.

However, you can’t do this ritual alone. You’ll need two friends to help you out. Each person needs to control one La Vacca unit during the ritual. So make sure to coordinate with your buddies before attempting this. The reason you need three players is simple: the ritual requires all three units to be positioned perfectly shaped as a triangle at the same time. If you try to do it solo by moving units one by one, it just won’t work.

How to Do La Vacca Ritual in Steal a Brainrot

Once you have your team ready and all the units collected, here’s exactly how to perform the La Vacca ritual:

Gather your Brainrots – Collect all three La Vacca Saturno Saturnita in one spot. Make sure each of your friends grabs one unit while you control the third one. Move to an open area – Take all three units outside to a clear space. You don’t want any buildings or obstacles getting in the way of the ritual formation. The more space you have, the better your chances of getting the positioning right. Form the triangle – Arrange all three La Vacca units in a triangle shape with their faces pointing toward the center. Adjust the spacing – The distance between units is super important. If they’re too close together or too far apart, the ritual won’t trigger. You might need to experiment a bit to find the exact spacing. Wait for the lines – When you get the positioning just right, you’ll see lines automatically form connecting all three units. This is your signal that the ritual is about to start. Watch the magic happen – The units will begin spinning and hovering up into the sky, creating a pretty cool visual effect.

Congratulations, you’ve successfully completed the ritual! If the lines aren’t forming between your units, the most likely issue is spacing. Try making your triangle bigger or smaller until you find the right distance. It might take a few attempts to get it perfect.

Ritual Reward

Successfully completing the La Vacca ritual gives you something really special: An Asteroid/Galaxy La Vacca mutation that generates 1 million income per second. To put that in perspective, regular La Vacca units only make 250,000 per second. With four times the normal income, you’ll be able to afford better upgrades and units much faster than other players.

Once you learn this ritual, you’ll have a huge advantage in the game. So grab your La Vacca units, get your team together, and good luck on creating that perfect triangle!