Lara Croft Returns with Two New Tomb Raider Games

Seven years after the last game, Lara Croft is finally making a big comeback with not just one, but two brand new adventures. Amazon Game Studios dropped this exciting news at The Game Awards 2025, and here’s everything you need to know about the two new Tomb Raider games.

Lara Croft Returns with Two Tomb Raider Games

If you are a huge fan of Tomb Raider games and have been missing Lara’s treasure-hunting adventure, you are in for a treat! The announcement at the Game Awards 2025 brought two very different games to the table.

First up is Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis. This one takes the original 1996 game that started it all and rebuilds it from scratch using Unreal Engine 5. The second game, Tomb Raider: Catalyst, takes Lara on a completely new adventure. This one is not going to be a remake, but a fresh story that will be the biggest Tomb Raider game ever made.

Alix Wilton Regan will bring Lara Croft to life in both games. If you’ve played Dragon Age: Inquisition, Cyberpunk 2077, or Mass Effect 3, you’ve heard her work before.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

Legacy of Atlantis brings back the classic story we all might remember. You’ll hunt for pieces of the Scion, an ancient artifact with crazy power. In this game, you’re not only getting a graphics upgrade. Additionally, you will be getting modern gameplay and new surprises.

The game keeps the spirit of what made the original special while making it feel fresh for today’s gaming standards. If you played Tomb Raider Anniversary back in 2007, this one is like the next evolution of that idea, but way more polished.

Tomb Raider: Catalyst

Tomb Raider: Catalyst will be a new story that takes place in Northern India. Here, Lara races against other treasure hunters after a mythical disaster unleashes ancient secrets. Crystal Dynamics has been working on this one since 2022, and they’re calling it their most ambitious project yet.

You’ll explore markets, climb mountains, and raid tombs across what’s described as the series’ largest world. The game brings back the confident, experienced Lara from the classic games.

Tomb Raider Games Release Schedule and Platforms

Here’s when you can get your hands on these games:

Game Title Release Year Platforms Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis 2026 PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam Tomb Raider: Catalyst 2027 PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam

Both games will be available on all major platforms, so you won’t miss out no matter what system you own.

Why Fans Are Excited for Lara Croft’s Comeback

The last Tomb Raider game came out in 2018, which feels like forever in gaming years. Shadow of the Tomb Raider wrapped up a trilogy that reimagined Lara as a younger, more vulnerable character learning the ropes.

Since it’s been seven years, many players have almost forgotten how long it’s actually been, and fans are now saying things like, “Wow, it’s really been that long?” Now, getting not just one but two new games that look so stunning has brought a lot of excitement back to the series. These new titles mark a fresh start for the franchise and a big moment for longtime Tomb Raider fans.

Plus, Amazon isn’t stopping with just video games! They’re also developing a live-action TV series with Sophie Turner playing Lara Croft. The show is being created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge from Fleabag and starts production in 2026. The fact that the developer is releasing two very different games back-to-back, plus a TV series, shows that they’re serious about bringing Tomb Raider back in a big way.

Legacy of Atlantis gives longtime fans a chance to revisit the series’ roots with updated visuals, while Catalyst brings a completely new story that anyone can jump into, even if they’ve never played a Tomb Raider game before. So, mark your calendars for 2026 and 2027, because Lara Croft is coming back to raid some tombs!