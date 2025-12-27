Home » Puzzles » Large Deer – Crossword Clue Answers

Large Deer – Crossword Clue Answers

  • 3 letters – ELK
  • 4 letters – ELKS
  • 5 letters – MOOSE
  • 6 letters – WAPITI

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersELK, ROE
4 LettersELKS, RUSA, KLEE, SIKA
5 LettersMOOSE, MOUSE, ELAND
6 LettersWAPITI, SAMBAR, MOROSE, TINKLE, MOPOKE, TACKLE, MOUSSE, ANTLER
7 LettersCARIBOU, WAPITIS, REDDEER, DOEEYED, SPARKLE, KNUCKLE, VAMOOSE, ROEBUCK, MUNTJAC, ANTLERS, REDDEER, DOEEYED
8 LettersREINDEER, VAMOOSED, VAMOOSES, ELKHOUND, OFFSTAGE
11 LettersBUCKBRIGADE
16 LettersCAROLCHANNELKING

