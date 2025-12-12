Larian’s New Divinity Game Will Be Their Biggest Ever

Larian Studios sparked massive excitement at The Game Awards 2025 by revealing their new project, a brand-new Divinity game. The studio behind Baldur’s Gate 3 left the audience in awe with the breathtaking announcement. However, this is not Divinity: Original Sin 3. Larian made that clear from the start. But they did say it continues the main series story, so you’re still getting the same experience.

What is Divinity?

If you watched the Game Awards 2025 streaming, you know how wild the reveal trailer for Divinity is. If you didn’t, you can check it first below:

The reveal trailer was all kinds of gory and creepy. It showed a festival scene that quickly turned dark, with a wicker man burning and demonic forces breaking loose. People running, blood everywhere, it’s brutal and intense.

While announcing the game, Geoff Keighley (The Game Awards host) said this will be Larian’s biggest game ever. Think about that. Baldur’s Gate 3 was massive, and Divinity: Original Sin 2 was huge, too. So when they say “biggest,” they’re not messing around.

If you’ve never played a Divinity game before, here’s what makes them loved by many. These games trust you to figure things out. You can solve quests in lots of different ways. The series is known for deep choices that actually matter for the whole journey.

Your character’s background and decisions open up unique paths that other players might never see. It’s not streamlined like most modern RPGs. It’s complex, and if you’re creative, you will get even better rewards and stories.

When Can You Play Divinity by Larian Studios?

We don’t have a release date yet. Since we only got a cinematic trailer with no gameplay, it’s probably still a ways off. But if you want to prepare, grab Divinity: Original Sin 2. It’s available on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Mac. Playing it will give you a good idea of what Larian does best. The wait might be long, but if Baldur’s Gate 3 taught us anything, it’s that Larian knows how to deliver when they take their time. Are you going to play it when it drops?