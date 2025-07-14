Home » Gaming » Last War Survival Icons and Symbols Meaning

Last War Survival Icons and Symbols Meaning

Last War Survival can feel overwhelming with all its different icons and buttons everywhere. But worry not, because we’ve created this guide that breaks down all the important Last War Survival icons that you’ll see in the game. So you can spend your time more on building your base and crushing your enemies instead of wondering what that symbol does.

Note: This article will be updated as more icons are discovered.

Last War Survival Gameplay Icons

These are the main icons you’ll see on your home screen every time you play. They control your resources, show your progress, and help you navigate around the game.

Last War Survival IconsDescription
1. Crossed bullets iconPower – Displays your overall military strength. It’s a key indicator of progress and combat readiness.
2. Green arrow facing up iconPower Increased – Notification that appears when your power level has recently improved.
3. Iron iconIron Mine – Resource production facility for generating iron materials for construction and military equipment.
4. Bread iconFarmland – Agricultural facility that produces food resourced needed for population growth and unit maintenance.
5. Gold coin iconGold Mine – Mining facility icon that generates currency for purchases, upgrades, and economic transactions.
6. Grey book with yellow star iconEXP – Experience Points tracker showing your character’s progression and advancement through gameplay achievements.
7. Lightning iconStamina – Energy meter indicating available stamina for battles, activities, and various game operations.
8. Tank icon in blue squarePlayer’s Profile – Access point to your character information, statistics, and personal game data.
9. Bread iconFood – What your people and soldiers need to eat to stay alive and fight.
10. Iron iconIron – Metal you use to make weapons, armor, and build new buildings.
11. Gold coin iconCoin – Money you spend on upgrades, buying items, and trading with other players.
12. Phone icon with checkmarkAvailable Tasks – Shows you what missions you can do right now to get rewards.
13. Gold crown iconHeroes List – All your hero commanders in one place, so you can manage them.
14. Map iconWorld Map – The big map where you can see different areas and plan where to attack.
Last War Survival IconsDescription
15. Hammer icon with red circle and a number in itBuilding Ready to Build Notification – Tells you when a building is done, or you can build something new.
16. Dollar iconEconomy – Where you check all your money and resources to see how you’re doing.
17. Pistol iconMilitary – Everything about your army’s buildings.
18. Soldier iconSoldiers – Shows your available current troops in the building.
19. Green magnifying glass iconRecruit Heroes or Workers – Search for new heroes to lead your army or workers to help build your base faster.
20. Brown book iconTBA
21. Green circle with shaking hands iconHelp from Friends – Someone in your alliance is helping to protect you.
22. Shield with star iconAlliance – Join or manage your alliance (like a team or guild) to work together with other players for protection and shared goals.
23. Envelope iconMail – Your inbox for messages from other players, system notifications, and rewards you can collect.

Battle Icons

When you’re in the middle of a fight, these icons show up to help you understand what’s happening. Battle can get fast, so knowing these icons helps you make quick decisions about whether to keep fighting or run away.

Last War Survival IconsDescription
1. Skull icon and red barEnemy Health Pool – Shows how much health the whole enemy team has left during a fight.
2. Sniper iconGet New Weapons – Means you can grab better guns or equipment for your army when you pick them.
3. Small red bar iconEnemy Health Pool – Shows how much health the enemy team members have left during a fight.
4. Barrel icon with numberGet More Score – Bump into this barrel to earn more points.
5. Red box icon with numberReduce Your Score – If you bump into this shield, you will lose some points.
6. Small green bar iconTeam Health Pool – Shows how healthy your whole army is during battle.

Also Read:

Last War Survival Hero Selection Icons

Heroes in Last War Survival are like your commanders. They lead your troops and have special powers. These icons help you pick the right hero for each job and understand what makes each one special.

Last War Survival IconsDescription
1. Letter I iconMore Information – Click to see everything about a hero – their stats, abilities, and background.
2. Vehicle iconHero Troop Type – What kind of army do they lead: Tank, Missile, or Aircraft?
3. Element iconHero Roles – What job they do best: Defender (protects your base), Attacker (fights enemies), or Supporter (helps other heroes).
4. A hook with a box iconHero Displayed in your Base – Lets you show off your favorite hero in your base for everyone to see.
5. Grey book with a star iconHero EXP – How much experience your hero has. More EXP means they’re stronger.
6. Crossed bullets iconPower – How tough your hero is in battle.
7. Green person with yellow arrow facing up iconMorale – How happy and motivated your hero is.
8. Grey box iconSquad Load Capacity – How many soldiers this hero can lead into battle.
9. Green heart iconHero HP – Hero’s health points. When it hits zero, they’re knocked out.
10. Green sword with yellow arrow facing up iconHero Attack – How much damage your hero can deal to enemies.
11. Green shield with yellow arrow facing up iconHero Defense – How well your hero can take hits and protect themselves.
12. Green gauge bar with minus and plus iconsAmount of Trained Units – How many soldiers can you train and are ready to fight?
13. Timer iconTraining Time – How long does it take to train new soldiers for your army?
14. Grey arrow facing up iconUpgrade Trained Units – Make your soldiers stronger with better gear and training.
15. Tank iconTank Heroes – Heroes who are good at using heavy armor and tanks in battle.
16. Vehicle with rocket iconMissile Heroes – Heroes who specialize in rockets, bombs, and long-range attacks.
17. Helicopter iconAircraft Heroes – Heroes who command planes, helicopters, and air force units.

Player’s Profile Icons

Your profile shows other players who you are and what you’ve accomplished. These icons let you customize how you look and keep track of your achievements. It’s also where you manage your social stuff like gifts and friends.

Last War Survival IconsDescription
1. Country flag iconPlayer Nationality – Shows what country you picked to represent in the game.
2. Blue square with pen iconEdit Username – Change your player name to whatever you want.
3. Crossed bullets iconPower – Your total strength compared to other players – shows if you’re winning or losing.
4. Red heart iconCommander Likes – The number of thumbs up you got from other players.
5. Crossed white guns iconEnemy Units Defeated – The total of enemy soldiers you have beaten in battles.
6. Grey gift box iconGift – Send presents to other players to make friends and get rewards.
7. Red gift box iconGift Level Privilege – What level you are in the gift system – higher levels get better stuff.
8. Grey square with pen iconEdit Gifts – What level you are in the gift system – higher levels get better stuff.
9. Letter X iconBack to Lobby – Go back to the main menu where you started.
10. Two blue paper iconCopy UID – Copy your player ID number so friends can find you.
11. Circle with a cross below iconFemale – Pick this if you want your character to be a woman.
12. Circle with an arrow pointing upward iconMale – Pick this if you want your character to be a man.
13. Checkmark iconNo Gender – Pick this if you don’t want to choose male or female.
14. Camera iconChange Avatar – Change what your character looks like in the game.
15. Red gift box icon with yellow ribbonRewards – Check what prizes and rewards you’ve earned.
16. Gold star iconGift Points – Points you earn from giving and getting gifts from other players.

Settings Icons

The settings menu is where you make the game work the way you want it to. You can change languages, get help, and even start over if you want to.

Last War Survival IconsDescription
1. Three cogs iconGeneral Settings – Main menu, where you can change how the game works.
2. Globe with speech bubble iconLanguage – Change the game to speak your language instead of English
3. Note with three lines and a pen iconCopy ID – Copy your player ID so you can share it with friends.
4. Head with headphones iconCustomer Service – Get help if the game is broken or you have problems.
5. Flag iconBanner – Change the picture that shows up on your profile.
6. Bell icon with white boxNotifications – Turn on or off the messages and alerts the game sends you.
7. Speech bubble icon and red circle with diagonal lineBlock list – Stop annoying players from messaging or bothering you.
8. Soldier with rotating arrow iconNew Game – Start over from the beginning with a fresh character.
9. Speaker iconVoice Over – Turn the speaking voices in the game on or off.
10. Trash bin iconDelete Character – Permanently delete your character and lose all progress.
11. Clipboard with checkmark iconPrivacy Policy – Legal stuff about how the game handles your personal info.
12. Notepad with pencil iconTerms of Service – The rules you agreed to when you started playing.
13. Trash bin iconDelete Character – Permanently delete your character and lose all progress
14. Clipboard with checkmark iconPrivacy Policy– Legal stuff about how the game handles your personal info.
15. Notepad with pencil iconTerms of Service – The rules you agreed to when you started playing.
16. Three rockets iconRespond to All Out Attack – Join with other players to fight back against big enemy attacks
17. Soldier with banner iconUsers Noted – Keep track of important players you’ve met in the game.

Now you know what every icon in Last War Survival means. The more you play, the easier it gets to remember what each icon does. Good luck building your empire and crushing your enemies.

