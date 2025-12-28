If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Lazy Person, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Lazy Person – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Lazy Person.

4 letters – SLOB, SLUG, LIME

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Lazy Person. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters BUM, LIG, VEG 4 Letters SLOB, SLUG, LIME, DOSS, LOAF, LUSK 5 Letters IDLER, SWEER, SWEIR, INERT, RESTY, SLOTH, SUSAN, DRONE, COUCH 6 Letters BUMMER, DONNAT, DONNOT, GRUNGE, LAESIE, LIGGER, LITHER, LOAFER, SLOUCH, IDLEST 7 Letters CABBAGE, DAWDLER, HALLIAN, HALLION, HALLYON, LAGGARD, LANGUID, SLACKER, GOOFOFF, LOUNGER, SPONGER, SHIRKER, MOOCHER 8 Letters SLUGGARD, SLOWBACK, LAYABOUT, DEADBEAT, FAINEANT, INACTIVE, INDOLENT, SKIPOVER, DOLITTLE, BONEIDLE 9 Letters LAZYBONES, SHIFTLESS, DONOTHING 10 Letters OBLOMOVISM, SLEEPYHEAD, TIMESERVER, NEERDOWELL, LOTUSEATER, MALINGERER 11 Letters GOLDBRICKER, UNDERACTIVE, COUCHPOTATO, LEISGEADAIR 12 Letters CLOCKWATCHER 13 Letters LACKADAISICAL 14 Letters GOODFORNOTHING 15 Letters LEASTACTIONHERO

