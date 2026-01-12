If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Leaf on a Sushi Tray, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Leaf on a Sushi Tray – Crossword Clue Answers

Best Answer:

5 letters – SHISO

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Leaf on a Sushi Tray. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 11 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters TOR, ROE, TAI, AHI, EEL, UNI, BAY, TEA, PAN, OLA, FIG 4 Letters ROES, SHAD, TUNA, TORO, DILL, FOIL, TARO, NIPA 5 Letters SHISO, SEPAL, BASIL, BRACT, FROND, UNAGI, KIRIN, TANSY, SENNA 6 Letters WASABI, SEAEEL, CALLME, ROCKET, WREATH, ICETEA, GINGER, RAFFIA, ORMOLU, LAUREL 7 Letters TILIDIE, LILYPAD, OCTOPUS, SEABASS, BREYERS, ALYSSUM, RUBBING, TREFOIL, CABBAGE, BAYLEAF, TOBACCO 8 Letters MACKEREL, CUCUMBER, SMELTROE, CAMOMILE 9 Letters SALMONROE, SEAURCHIN, CHAMOMILE 10 Letters TREELEAVES 11 Letters PARAFFINOIL

