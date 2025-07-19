Leak Claims GTA 6 Can Only Achieve 60fps on One Console

Big news just came out about how GTA 6 will run on different consoles, and it’s getting everyone talking. From what we’re hearing, you’ll probably need a PS5 Pro if you want to play GTA 6 at a smooth 60fps. This is pretty big news because Rockstar’s games usually run at 30fps on consoles. Since GTA 6 is one of the most wanted games ever, this could really matter for console players.

Leak Claims GTA 6 Can Only Achieve 60fps on PS5 Pro

The word is that while other consoles might have trouble with the game’s crazy good graphics, Sony’s fancy console is hitting that 60fps mark that gamers really want. A trusted insider called Detective Seeds posted some cool details on X. They say that GTA 6 is hitting 60fps on PS5 Pro with different graphics settings. Right now, it’s the only console doing this well.

GTA6 has been, and continues to hit 60fps while being optimized for the PS5 Pro on multiple graphical settings. PS engineers are assisting with the optimization due to the new tech being implemented and rolled out with a current target date of May 2026. They are also assisting… https://t.co/IKDPfFZc5S — Detective Seeds (@DetectiveSeeds) July 19, 2025

The leak also says that PlayStation engineers are helping Rockstar make the game run better. This is happening because Sony and Rockstar have some kind of deal together. You’ll probably see lots of PS5 and GTA 6 bundles when the game comes out in May 2026.

Why Only PS5 Pro Gets 60fps

The PS5 Pro is just stronger than the regular PS5 or Xbox consoles. It also has the PSSR tech (that’s PlayStation’s way of making games look and run better) that helps everything stay smooth. GTA 6 looks amazing from what we’ve seen, so it makes sense that only the strongest console can handle 60fps.

Based on the leak, the PS5 Pro version will also have different graphics settings. You’ll probably get to pick between:

Performance mode – 60fps, but graphics aren’t as pretty.

– 60fps, but graphics aren’t as pretty. Quality mode – 30fps, but everything looks incredible.

This lets you choose how you want to play Vice City. Don’t worry if you don’t have a PS5 Pro, though. The leak says things “could change before the game comes out.” Rockstar might make the game run better on regular PS5 and Xbox by then, too.

Should You Buy a PS5 Pro for GTA 6?

That’s up to you and how much smooth gameplay matters for you. If you can tell the difference between 30fps and 60fps, the PS5 Pro might be worth your money. But remember, this is still just a rumor. The regular PS5 version will still look great and play just fine at 30fps. Most people played other GTA games without any problems at that speed.

So, are you ready to check out Vice City? Keep watching for real news from Rockstar as we get closer to May 2026.