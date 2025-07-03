Leaked: First Look of Samsung Tri-Fold is Out in Oneui 8

One UI 8 animations reveal the first Samsung multi‑fold phone, codenamed “Multifold 7,”.

The device features two inward‑folding hinges (a “G” fold), triple rear cameras, and a cover display sandwiched between three back panels.

It is rumored to be unveiled next week at the Samsung Unpacked Event.

Remember when HUAWEI surprised everyone by launching its tri-folding device? At a time when most companies were still figuring out basic foldables, HUAWEI managed to deliver a tri-fold phone. Since then, people have been waiting for Samsung to step up, and now it looks like the wait is finally over. A new leak from the One UI 8 build just gave us our first proper look at Samsung’s upcoming tri-fold phone.

This isn’t the first time Samsung has teased a tri-fold phone. They casually hinted at one during the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. But now, it’s looking more real than ever. Recently, Android Authority deep-dived into the latest One UI 8 build and a set of animations meant to show users how to use NFC has accidentally revealed the design of Samsung’s upcoming tri-fold device. It is internally codenamed “Multifold 7.

Here’s What the Samsung Tri-Fold Leaks Show

The animation was originally meant to show NFC positioning, but it gave away much more than that. The device has three rear panels:

Left-most panel : It houses a triple rear camera setup, placed in a camera island similar to current Galaxy Z Fold models.

: It houses a setup, placed in a camera island similar to current Galaxy Z Fold models. Middle panel : It seems to include the cover display along with a selfie camera .

: It seems to include the along with a . Right-most panel: It appears to be just a blank rear panel, with no visible bezels, likely not a display.

The fold style itself is quite different from Huawei’s Mate XT. Samsung’s version folds inward on both sides, forming a “G” shape. That’ why it’s referred to as a G-Fold. Huawei’s version uses an “S-fold” with one hinge folding outwards.

Samsung’s approach also includes a smart tweak: the two hinges are different sizes. This is likely done to help the panels sandwich each other neatly when folded, preventing screen stress or breakage. This is something symmetrical hinges can’t always manage.

There’s even a warning animation in the UI that advises users not to fold the rear-camera panel first. This could probably be because of this hinge size difference.

A closer look at the animation also reveals a recessed side frame in the middle, likely to house the volume rocker and side button. It’s a small detail, but it shows how carefully Samsung is engineering this folding mechanism to balance function and durability.

So far, the design looks bold but practical.

Why “Multifold” is More Accurate Than “Tri‑Fold”

Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed anything yet, and “Galaxy G Fold” is the name that’s been in rumors. However, “Multifold” might actually be a more accurate label.

Technically, the device still has only two displays and two hinges. The industry calls anything with three back panels a tri‑fold, but Samsung’s code labels it “Multifold 7,” which makes more sense.

While Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed the tri-fold’s debut, all signs point toward a potential unveiling at the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event next week. Stay tuned, we might finally see Samsung’s long-awaited tri-fold foldable become a reality very soon.