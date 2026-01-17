Learn to Adjust – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Learn to Adjust, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

5 letters – ADAPT

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 4 Letters TUNE 5 Letters ADAPT, WANED, TWING, ALTER, RESET, REAIM, ALIGN, TWEAK 6 Letters ATTUNE, SKEWER, JETLAG, ADAPTS, ORIENT 7 Letters LATERON, MINERAL, ETERNAL, RELIANT, RENEWAL, WINDAGE, PLIABLE, THIMBLE, SEALEGS, RECOUNT, REROUTE, ENTREAT, BELISHA, TWIDDLE, SEAVIEW, ORIGAMI, TIGHTEN, ENTICED, TROUBLE, RESCALE, SEESFIT, ELASTIC 8 Letters REGULATE, RESETTLE, FINETUNE, CONFORMS, ADAPTING 9 Letters ALMAMATER, ULSTERMAN, ADAPTABLE, SHARPENED, VERSATILE, ELABORATE, ORIENTATE, TESSITURA, LORGNETTE, LAMPSHADE, COMPLIANT, PRECIPICE, METRONOME, ELEVATION, ORIENTALS, DESPERADO, ARBITRATE, ALTERNATE, CHAIRLIFT, HANDBRAKE, YELLOWSEA, FUNDAMENT, NEAPTIDES, AGGREGATE, FLYISOPEN, TERRAFORM 10 Letters IKIDYOUNOT, MANNERISMS, HEADWAITER 11 Letters HUMILIATING 12 Letters LONELYHEARTS 13 Letters REACCLIMATISE, OPPORTUNISTIC 14 Letters ANTIPERSPIRANT 15 Letters COMEDOWNTOEARTH, ACCOMMODATIONAL

