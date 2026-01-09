Home » Puzzles » Led the Charge – Crossword Clue Answers

Led the Charge – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Led the Charge, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

  • 8 letters – CRUSADED
  • 10 letters – OUTINFRONT

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Led the Charge. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 23 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersEWE, FEE, ION, LED
4 LettersPLED, FARE, HERD, ONUS, DEER, MALE, REED, 1898, CUBA
5 LettersTACKS, EXTOL, MALES, ERROL
6 LettersATTACK
7 LettersPAYAFEE, NITRATE, NUNATAK, ATTACKS, BRIGADE
8 LettersCRUSADED, CARDIGAN, ANTELOPE, TENNYSON
9 LettersPROACTIVE, BALACLAVA, STALLIONS
10 LettersHADCOURAGE, OUTINFRONT
11 LettersROOSEVELT23, ROUGHRIDERS
12 LettersNORTHAMERICA
13 LettersHOTHEADEDNESS, RUNNINGUPATAB
14 LettersTEDDYROOSEVELT, ROOSEVELTTEDDY
17 LettersTHEODOREROOSEVELT
18 LettersSPANISHAMERICANWAR
22 LettersTHEODORETEDDYROOSEVELT
23 LettersBATTLEOFSANJUANHILL1898

