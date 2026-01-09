If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Led the Charge, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Led the Charge – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Led the Charge.

8 letters – CRUSADED

CRUSADED 10 letters – OUTINFRONT

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Led the Charge. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 23 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters EWE, FEE, ION, LED 4 Letters PLED, FARE, HERD, ONUS, DEER, MALE, REED, 1898, CUBA 5 Letters TACKS, EXTOL, MALES, ERROL 6 Letters ATTACK 7 Letters PAYAFEE, NITRATE, NUNATAK, ATTACKS, BRIGADE 8 Letters CRUSADED, CARDIGAN, ANTELOPE, TENNYSON 9 Letters PROACTIVE, BALACLAVA, STALLIONS 10 Letters HADCOURAGE, OUTINFRONT 11 Letters ROOSEVELT23, ROUGHRIDERS 12 Letters NORTHAMERICA 13 Letters HOTHEADEDNESS, RUNNINGUPATAB 14 Letters TEDDYROOSEVELT, ROOSEVELTTEDDY 17 Letters THEODOREROOSEVELT 18 Letters SPANISHAMERICANWAR 22 Letters THEODORETEDDYROOSEVELT 23 Letters BATTLEOFSANJUANHILL1898

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.