This Legendary Martial Artist to Oversee Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Action

Jackie Chan has joined Spider-Man: Brand New Day to oversee stunt and action sequences.

Chan’s legendary stunt team, the JC Stunt Team, will oversee the stunt sequences.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jackie Chan’s team and what other work they have done in the past.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been the talk of the day ever since it started filming. It seems like the excitement keeps growing with every update. From the stunning new Spider-Man suit to Destin Daniel Cretton taking the helm as director.

Jackie Chan has officially joined the Spider-Man: Brand New Day team to oversee the stunts, adding to the buzz. Cretton, known for his brilliant action sequences in Shang Chi, paired with the legendary martial artist Jackie Chan, is certainly a match made in heaven.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Director Trembled Upon Meeting Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan has officially confirmed that his stunt team, called the Jackie Chan Stunt Team, is collaborating with the Spider-Man: Brand New Day crew to help with the fight and action sequences. Filming for the fourth Spider-Man film is already underway, and it seems like the Rush Hour actor has already been on set.

I went to London for meetings and to visit the team. My stunt team is working on Spider-Man—they’re serving as action directors – Jackie Chan.

Chan gave the above statement in a conversation with HK01, a Hong Kong news outlet. “I went to watch their rehearsals. When the director saw me, he immediately got nervous and started trembling, until he realized that the whole team was actually my people!”

The Jackie Chan Stunt Team has already worked on some of the most iconic films of all time, like Drunken Master III, Rush Hour (of course), Avatar, Kick-Ass, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Kingsman: The Secret Service. Yes, the legendary church fight sequence was choreographed by Jackie Chan’s team. The team has also worked on animated movies like The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn and even Cretton’s old movie, Shang Chi.

Jackie Chan Dislikes Superhero Movies Using Stunt Doubles

Jackie Chan has previously been critical of superhero movies like Wonder Woman and Spider-Man using stunt doubles. In an interview with GQ, Chan stated, “They can use a special effect, like Spider-Man. Everyone can be Spider-Man. Can be a Superwoman. So many doubles. One of my team members [was] Wonder Woman’s double. They go, pa, pa, pa, pa, pa——then [Gal Gadot] come back, just pretty, just standing here. Ha! Easy.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Jackie Chan are a perfect combination, and fans couldn’t be happier. It seems like Spider-Man: Brand New Day might have the best action we’ve ever seen in a Spider-Man movie. Maybe even in an MCU movie.