Ever wanted to live your best LEGO life in Fortnite? Well, now you can! LEGO Fortnite Brick Life is bringing a fresh new social game mode where you can build your dream life in a LEGO city. Here is everything you need to know about the new game mode, including the LEGO Fortnite Brick Life release date and how to play it.

When is the LEGO Fortnite Brick Life Release Date?

LEGO Fortnite Brick Life launches on December 12th, 2024, at 9 AM ET / 2 PM GMT. The game mode will be available on all platforms except South Korea, where the release date hasn’t been announced yet.

How to Access LEGO Fortnite Brick Life

Getting started with your new LEGO city life is simple. Here’s how to find and launch the game:

Open Fortnite and head to the Discover / Play menu. Look for the LEGO Fortnite category, which has its own dedicated section. Within this category, you’ll find: LEGO Fortnite Brick Life

LEGO Fortnite Odyssey (the renamed original survival experience)

Creator-made LEGO Fortnite Islands Select LEGO Fortnite Brick Life to begin your city adventure.

How to Play LEGO Fortnite Brick Life

Brick Life is a brand new social roleplaying mode that transforms Fortnite into a living LEGO city called Brick Bay. You can join up to 31 other players to live out your LEGO dreams. This release comes alongside a rebranding of the original LEGO Fortnite mode to LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. Here are some key features that you can play in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life:

Dream Jobs and Careers

You can take on various jobs throughout Brick Bay:

Job and Career Details Academy Professor You need to teach at Mourndale Academy Bobom Milk Tea Bobarista You will have to go to Brick Bay’s trendy cafe and serve beverages Courier Your job is to deliver packages around the city Fortune Teller Read the futures of Brick Bay’s residents Scoundrel Cause mischief around town and prank residents Security Officer You need to keep the peace and fight crime Sushi Chef Work at the sushi restaurant and create delicious dishes

Build Your Perfect Home

Do you love to play The Sims? Then you’ll feel right at home with LEGO Fortnite Brick Life’s housing system. After you get a job and earn some money, you can purchase a plot of land in different neighborhoods, design and customize your house using LEGO pieces, and shop for furniture from the furniture catalog. Plus, you can use decor bundles you’ve unlocked in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey to decorate your space however you like.

Explore Vibrant Locations

Brick Bay is packed with cool places you can hang out at. There’s the Town Square, a busy hub where everything is happening. Then you can go to Mourndale Academy to teach or learn magical stuff. The Beach is also available if you want to have fun. And don’t miss The Rooftop Club if you’re going to hang out, dance with your friends, or hold a social gathering. This club will be opened on December 18th, 2024.

Social Features

Brick Life is about connecting with others. There will be a text chat system where you can talk to other players. You can also use a bunch of emotes to show off your mood, and fun group activities and events to join in. Each instance can have up to 32 players, so there will always be other residents to hang out with.

If you’re into games like The Sims, Animal Crossing, or other life simulators, LEGO Fortnite Brick Life is something you’ll want to check out. In Brick Life, you can be whoever you want. Take on a job in the city, build your dream LEGO house, or just hang out with friends. There’s always something to do, and with new updates, jobs, and events coming, we are sure it’s only going to get better! While you’re waiting for this mode to be released by Epic, you can also check out the new Fortnite first-person shooter Ballistic mode.