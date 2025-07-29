LEGO Fortnite July Update Brings New Map, Bestie Fest, and Animal Care Jobs

The July 29 update for LEGO Fortnite just dropped, and just like usual, it’s packed with amazing new stuff. Whether you love action battles or just want to chill in Brick Bay, there’s something here for you. Let’s check out what’s new in the LEGO Fortnite July update, including the new map, Bestie Fest, and animal care jobs!

1. LEGO Fortnite Expeditions Gets a New Battle Arena

There’s a brand new map in LEGO Fortnite Expeditions called Supernova Academy. It’s where the strongest heroes first got their superpowers. Now you need to defend it from the bad guy Mask Maker Daigo.

Fighting at the academy feels totally different from other maps. You’ll battle through classrooms and training areas where legendary heroes used to train. The map has lots of good hiding spots and places to surprise-attack enemies, so spend some time learning it before you jump into tough fights.

2. Hero Classes Still Coming to Odyssey

Still waiting for those three Hero Classes in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey? You’ll have to wait a bit more. The developers want to make them perfect before releasing them, which is probably smart. Keep checking the official Fortnite news for updates on when they’ll be ready.

3. Bestie Fest Brings Community Fun to LEGO Fortnite Brick Life

Leelah and Halley are throwing a huge party called Bestie Fest right in front of Harmonious Hall. The festival runs from July 29th until August 26th, 2025. First thing you need to do is pick a side: Hoppabuns vs Winkycats. You’ll use Creds to vote for your favorite. Whichever side gets the most Creds from everyone playing wins and decides what prizes the whole community gets.

Festival activities that build friendships will also be available here. You will help make Brick Bay more fun by doing these activities:

Light fireworks to make the celebration brighter.

Play harmless pranks on other players for laughs.

Do boxing matches where you fight for the power of friendship.

Wrap presents at the Gift Wrap Station.

Every activity you do makes Leelah and Halley like you more. The more they like you, the better rewards you get. You can earn home decorations like the Hoppabuns Portrait, Winkycats Trophy, and your own Gift Wrap Station.

4. New Animal Care Jobs

The Trot Lot needs help taking care of their ponies, and this job has some great rewards. As a Stable Hand, you’ll feed the horses and keep them happy. It might sound easy, but keeping animals healthy takes work. When you get promoted, you’ll earn these exclusive rewards:

Majestic Stallion Statue

Stable Shovels

Trot Lot Bench

Trough

5. Become a Cat Cafe Barista

At Cozy Paws Cafe, you can work as a barista while taking care of cute cats. This job mixes making drinks with pet care! You’ll keep the cats happy while serving customers their favorite drinks. Working at the cat cafe gets you these cozy rewards:

Purrr-fect Rug

Purrr-fect Chair

Purrr-fect Couch

Purrr-fect Porcelain Statue

6. Master the Art of Bao Making

The Golden Cart needs someone who can make perfect Bao Buns. This job lets you practice cooking while earning tasty rewards. You could actually get to eat the bao you make while working, too. Golden Cart workers can earn:

Dumpling Station

Bao Bros. Sign

Bright Bonzai

7. Brew the Perfect Bubble Tea

At Bobom Milk Tea, you start as a Tea Trainee and work up to Expert Bobarista. You’ll make different drinks and handle special customer requests. Bubble tea job rewards include:

BUBBLE Sign

“Blitz It” Blender

Tea Dispenser

This LEGO Fortnite July 29 update really focuses on giving you more ways to express yourself and connect with other players. The animal care jobs make Brick Life feel more heartwarming, while Bestie Fest creates community events that bring everyone together.

If you’re new to LEGO Fortnite, start with the festival activities. They’re actually fun and help you learn how the social stuff works. If you’ve been playing for a while, try the new Expeditions map or check out the animal care jobs for something different.