LEGO Fortnite March 2025 Updates: Brick Life, Odyssey, and Goldrush Gallery LEGO Pass

LEGO Fortnite is getting a bunch of exciting updates this month! From kicking soccer balls in Brick Life to recycling old items in Odyssey, plus a brand new Goldrush LEGO Pass – March is packed with fresh content for LEGO Fortnite fans. Let’s break down everything coming your way in LEGO Fortnite March 2025 updates so you don’t miss a thing.

On March 11th, 2025, LEGO Fortnite’s social experience, Brick Life, is getting some fun additions that make hanging out with friends even better.

Score Goals in the New Soccer Minigame

You can hit the pitch in Brick Life’s new soccer minigame! Here’s what you need to know:

The soccer field is located across from Bobom Milk Tea .

. 90-second matches to score more goals than other players.

to score more goals than other players. Winners get 1,000 Creds and a trophy for their home

and a for their home Play anytime – this isn’t a daily activity with time restrictions like Litter Boxing or Vampire Experiment.

This is a great way to earn Creds quickly since you can play as many times as you want throughout the day.

React to Other Players’ Homes

See a home you love? Now you can show it! You’ll be able to interact with mailboxes to leave reactions on other players’ houses.

Earn 50 Creds every time you react to a home for the first time.

every time you react to a home for the first time. Reactions will be visible from a distance, helping you spot popular builds.

This feature adds a new social element to exploring Brick Bay and rewards you for appreciating others’ creativity.

Mail System for Full Inventories

We’ve all been there – you earn a cool item, but your inventory is full. Now, there’s a solution for it. Items you earn or buy will automatically go to your mailbox when you can’t carry them.

Items are sent directly to your mailbox when inventory is full.

when inventory is full. Public mailboxes are available if you’re not headed home.

if you’re not headed home. Check your mail regularly for waiting items.

This quality-of-life improvement means you’ll never miss out on rewards again.

45-Degree Angle Decorating

You can now place decorations at 45-degree angles in your home, just like in Odyssey mode. This seemingly small change actually opens up tons of new decorating possibilities for your LEGO home.

The original LEGO Fortnite Odyssey experience is getting significant improvements on March 25th, 2025, with the v34.10 update.

Recycle Old Items with the New Recycler Station

The most requested feature is finally here! The new Recycler Station lets you break down crafted items to recover some of the materials.

Recycle old Charms, weapons, and tools.

old Charms, weapons, and tools. Recover a portion of the original materials.

a portion of the original materials. Unlock the Recycler recipe by building or using a Stone Breaker.

Improved Wall Mounts

Wall Mounts are getting much more useful with these changes:

Place non-holdable items on Wall Mounts (resources, Charms, etc.)

on Wall Mounts (resources, Charms, etc.) Use them as labels for the storage chests below.

below. Turn on/off mounted items like Illuminators and Lightsabers.

like Illuminators and Lightsabers. Wall Mounts will move to the Utility section of the Build menu.

These improvements make organizing your base much easier.

New Movement and Combat Mechanics

Several new combat and movement options are coming to make gameplay smoother:

New Feature Dexcription Sprint Attack Sprint to close gaps and deliver powerful strikes. Jump Attack Improvements Clearer visuals and fixed hit detection. Sprint Jump More dynamic jumping while sprinting for better exploration. Faster Shield Raising More responsive shield defense in combat.

Thunderclap Blade Improvements

The Thunderclap Blade is getting significant upgrades:

Landing hits charge the projectile attack more efficiently.

Removed spin animation before projectile launches.

A higher charge means more damage for both normal and projectile attacks.

Quality of Life Improvements

Several smaller but important improvements are on the way too, such as:

Quality of Life Improvements Dexcription Advanced Weapons Journal Helps track which weapons you can craft. Next-Level Small Talk Villagers may speak to you without prompting. Storm Safety Teleport Prevents getting stuck in terrain when the Storm takes you out.

Fortnite Goldrush Gallery LEGO Pass

The new Goldrush Gallery LEGO Pass is all about gold, featuring the skeletal Oro character and more. It will be available from March 11 to May 2, 2025, for 1,400 V-Bucks or as part of the Fortnite Crew subscription. Players can progress by earning XP in any Fortnite experience before the pass expires on May 2nd (Eastern Time).

Two Featured Outfits

This is the first LEGO Pass to feature two complete outfits:

Goldrush Gallery LEGO Pass Skin How to Get

Rebel Oro Outfit Unlocked immediately upon purchasing the Pass.

Carmine Rosso Outfit Unlocked as you progress through the Pass.

Home Decoration Bundles

Transform your LEGO home with these themed decoration sets:

Goldrush Gallery LEGO Pass Home Decor Bundles Details Oro’s Abode Decor Bundle Gold-themed bedroom makeover items. Welding Essentials Decor Bundle Tools and equipment for the metalworking enthusiast. Golden Peel Gallery Decor Bundle Turn your home into an art museum.

New Emotes

Express yourself with these new emotes:

Goldrush Gallery LEGO Pass Emote Details Loot Stash Emote Celebrate your riches and successes with this emote. Tragedy! Emote React dramatically to unfortunate events with this emote.

Remember, items in LEGO Passes may come to the Fortnite Shop later, but getting them through the Pass is usually the most cost-effective option.

Returning LEGO Fortnite Kits

Fan-favorite LEGO Kits are returning to the Item Shop:

Return Date Returning LEGO Fortnite Kits March 12th, 2025 – Durrr Burger Bundle

– Beachy Boardwalk Bundle

– Mage’s Favorites Bundle March 19th, 2025 More fan favorites (specific bundles not yet announced)

These March updates show why Fortnite continues to grow, as Epic Games always listens to player feedback while adding fresh content. The Recycler Station will change how players manage resources, Brick Life improvements make social interactions more rewarding, and Odyssey’s combat upgrades make battles more dynamic and responsive. Epic’s commitment to giving what players want keeps the game evolving, making each update more exciting and bringing more players into the world of LEGO Fortnite, and we can’t wait for it!