Ninjago Arrives in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey With Major New Update

The wait is almost over! LEGO Fortnite Odyssey is getting a massive Ninjago-themed update in December 2025. Epic Games has been dropping teasers and hints over the past few weeks. Well, the secret is out now, and there’s a lot to unpack. Keep on reading to find out!

When Does the LEGO Fortnite Ninjago Update Launch?

Be ready for December 11th, 2025. That’s when the Ninjago content goes live across all platforms. The update hits at the same time as some other cool stuff, including the Playboi Carti Icon Series bundle, so it’s going to be a busy day for Fortnite fans.

You’ll need to download a patch before you can jump in, but once that’s done, the new content will be available in multiple game modes right away. Make sure you’ve got enough storage space ready for the update.

What Will Be Included in LEGO Fortnite Ninjago Update?

This collaboration brings the world of Ninjago into Fortnite in a big way. You’re getting new skins, fresh weapons, and even brand-new areas to explore on the island. Whether you play Battle Royale, Zero Build, or spend most of your time in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, this update has something for you.

1. New Skins

Based on leaks and early previews, we’re expecting to see seven different Ninjago characters join the roster. These legendary ninjas have been fan favorites for years, and seeing them in Fortnite is going to be amazing. Here is the list of characters:

Jay

Kai

Lloyd

Wu

Cole

Zane

Nya

The leaked images show designs based on actual LEGO Ninjago figures, though Epic will probably tweak them a bit to fit Fortnite’s style. Each skin will likely come with matching accessories like pickaxes and backbling that fit the ninja theme. You will be able to grab these skins from the Item Shop once they drop. We don’t have the exact prices yet, but expect them to follow the usual Fortnite pricing structure. There might be bundle deals if you want to collect the whole team.

2. New Ninja Weapons

Combat will feel a lot more martial arts-focused. The update is bringing several ninja-themed weapons that will change how you fight up close.

Kunai will likely work as throwing weapons, giving you a ranged option for battles. Katanas should be excellent for close-range combat, probably functioning similarly to other melee weapons we’ve seen in the past. Throwing Stars will add another projectile option to your arsenal, and Kama-style items might work as harvesting tools or combat weapons.

3. New Ninjago-Themed Areas

One of the most exciting parts of this update is the new POIs you will get to explore. Epic Games confirmed through the official LEGO Fortnite Instagram that there’s at least one major new area coming.

The teaser images show buildings that look like classic Ninjago structures. You can spot temples with curved roofs, farms built on mountain steps, and statues themed around the ninja world.

What Else to Expect

Beyond skins and weapons, there are a few other things worth mentioning. The update will probably include new quests tied to the Ninjago storyline. Completing these quests should give you XP and special rewards, maybe even exclusive items you can’t get anywhere else. There might also be more changes to existing areas of the map to support the Ninjago theme.

People are wondering if the Ninjago update will be a huge addition or just a small event with a few skins. From what Epic has shown so far, it looks more like a big update. They will probably drop more specific details in the next few days, including exact pricing for the skins and bundles, complete patch notes, and maybe even a trailer showing off the new content in action. Keep an eye on Fortnite’s social media channels for those announcements!