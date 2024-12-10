LEGO Fortnite Odyssey Storm Chasers: New Features, Bosses and Crafting System

The original LEGO Fortnite survival game is getting a huge update with the new Storm Chasers patch notes, dropping on December 10th, 2024. Now called LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, this update brings a bunch of cool stuff like new bosses, locations, crafting mechanics, and an awesome storyline all about the powerful Storm King. Here’s everything you need to know about LEGO Fortnite Odyssey update.

The Storm King is invading the LEGO Fortnite world with storm-powered enemies, all led by his sidekick, Raven. In this new mode, your job is to gather resources, strengthen your defenses, and gear up to take down this powerful threat and save the world. Your journey begins in the new Storm Chaser Village, where you’ll meet two key characters:

Carl Ruckus – The determined leader of the Storm Chasers.

– The determined leader of the Storm Chasers. Dr. Borrasca – A brilliant meteorologist helping in the fight.

These characters will provide you with quests and challenges that you can track in your new Journal feature.

Storm Dungeons and Weather Mechanics

The new storm system is a big addition, and it changes how you play in LEGO Fortnite. Just like in Battle Royale, Storms can randomly appear across the map, bringing some serious chaos with them. Lightning strikes can zap you if you’re not careful, adding an extra layer of danger.

With each storm comes the Storm Dungeon, which you’ll find at the center of the storm. These dungeons reset every 24 hours, so each time you enter, you’ll face new challenges and layouts. Once you clear a Storm Dungeon, the storm around it disappears making the area safer to explore. It’s a very cool way to keep things interesting.

New Bosses in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey

In LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, the Storm King’s Forces bring new and tough enemies to deal with. Here are the Storm King’s Forces:

The Acolytes: Regular storm troops that come with different abilities.

Regular storm troops that come with different abilities. The Elite Acolytes: Stronger units with unique powers.

Stronger units with unique powers. The Storm Crawlers: Dangerous enemies that can shock players on contact.

Boss battles in this mode take things up a notch, especially when you face off against Raven. She appears once you’ve made significant progress in the village and must be defeated to unlock the gateway to the Storm King, though she can appear randomly in the world as well.

The Storm King himself is a multi-stage boss battle that really tests your strategy and skill. If you manage to defeat him, you’ll earn some great rewards like the Thunderclap Blade, Cyclone Pickaxe, and Shatterhorn Fragments. Plus, the Storm King respawns every 24 hours, so you can take on the challenge again and again.

New Gameplay Features in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey

LEGO Fortnite Odyssey introduces an improved crafting system that adds more flexibility to how you create items. With component-based crafting, you can mix and match different materials, and the quality of those materials will impact the stats of the items you craft. The game also introduces a Power Tier system, which categorizes materials from:

Wood (Common)

Stone

Metal

Gem

Rift (Legendary)

The higher the tier, the better the stats you can get from your crafted items, making material choices even more important when you’re putting together some gear.

Another big addition to the crafting system is the Legendary Forge, which acts as an upgrade station for high-tier equipment. This forge allows you to use Rift Crystals to enhance Tier 4 weapons. It’s a great way to make sure your gear stays strong as you progress through the game.

Quality of Life Improvements

LEGO Fortnite Odyssey introduces several quality-of-life improvements to make the gameplay more enjoyable, such as:

Balanced difficulty : Enemies are now equally challenging across all biomes

: Enemies are now equally challenging across all biomes Down But Not Out : Players and NPCs now can revive fallen teammates

: Players and NPCs now can revive fallen teammates New vehicles : Lil’ Barge for water travel Storm Chaser for land transportation

: Split-screen support on PlayStation and Xbox consoles

New LEGO Pass Chill & Thrill

Along with the new features, LEGO Fortnite Odyssey also offers a new battle pass called Chill & Thrill that runs until March 11th, 2025, which includes:

Free Rewards:

5x Decor Bundles

2x Loading Screens

3x Player Banners

Raven’s Mausoleum Build

Premium Track (1,400 V-Bucks):

11x additional Decor Bundles

Lounge Tent

Arcade Tent

Main Stage Build

Raven Team Syd Outfit

The Storm Chasers update and Brick Life makes LEGO Fortnite even more fun to play. Now’s the perfect time to dive in and start building your defenses against the Storm King’s army!