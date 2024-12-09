LEGO Fortnite Recreates GTA 6 Art, Pokes Fun at Long Release Time

LEGO Fortnite’s official social media account posted a viral moment – a clever parody of Grand Theft Auto 6’s announcement artwork. As someone who’s also been waiting for GTA 6, it’s funny to see these playful references while we all wait. The release still feels like it’s far off, but moments like these help keep the excitement alive.

The Clever GTA 6 Art Recreation from LEGO Fortnite

So what is this viral post all about? Epic Games, staying true to their creative style, posted on LEGO Fortnite’s official X account a picture of LEGO characters Beach Jules and Adventure Peely in poses similar to those of GTA 6’s protagonists. The post brings fans from both gaming communities together with its attention to detail and perfect timing.

The clever GTA 6 art recreation features a red sports car positioned as the focal point. The backdrop is a beachside setting, adding to the vibe of the iconic Vice City aesthetic, complete with the same color scheme. To top it off, the team included a playful caption that reads “Ah bricks here we go again…” a fun twist on the famous GTA San Andreas quote, giving it a LEGO touch.

WE GOT GTA 6 IN FORTNITE BEFORE GTA 6 😭 https://t.co/gTG8iJNICU — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 8, 2024

People were quick to react to this post. The top comment was posted by Fortnite leaker HYPEX where they said, “We got GTA 6 in Fortnite before GTA 6.” It perfectly captured the community’s frustration with how long Rockstar Games has been taking to release GTA 6. Other users praised it as “top-tier marketing,” appreciating how LEGO Fortnite managed to reference GTA while maintaining its family-friendly image.

What This Means for LEGO Fortnite

While some fans speculate this might hint at new content for LEGO Fortnite, we think it’s more likely a clever marketing move. A true GTA crossover with LEGO is unlikely due to LEGO’s more wholesome and friendly nature. However, this post shows how the creative team can engage with gaming culture in a fun and fitting way.

LEGO Fortnite upcoming stuff 💡



– Rifts that teleport you (and a rift spawner prop??)

– Interactable props; Treadmill, Benchpress, Weight Rack (you can for example, use the bench press lol)

– New "Neptune" Leader NPC

– New Storm/Space/Water update



And more!#Fortnite — Blortzen (@blortzen) December 2, 2024

LEGO Fortnite keeps connecting with its fans through fun social media posts, and it looks like the game is also gearing up for some big updates. Recent leaks suggest an underwater expansion with a new NPC named Neptune and underwater structures called Neptune Towers. Plus, Epic Games has been sending out promo packages that hint at storm-themed content and possibly a city update.