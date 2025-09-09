LEGO Fortnite September Update: What’s Changing in Odyssey and Brick Life

Get ready for some big changes! LEGO Fortnite is dropping a massive update on September 10th, which will improve the system in both Odyssey and Brick Life modes. Plus, there’s a cool new starter pack coming your way. This LEGO Fortnite September update is one of the biggest yet, completely changing how health works and adding lots of quality-of-life improvements. Check them out!

What’s New in LEGO Fortnite Osyssey?

The biggest change you’ll notice is how health works. Say goodbye to those little hearts 0- you’re getting a proper health bar now. Don’t worry, though, you’re not getting weaker or stronger. The numbers are just getting bigger to make future updates work better.

1. Health System Changes

Here’s how the new health system works. If you had 10 hearts before, you’ll now have 400 HP instead. The same goes for damage – an attack that used to hit for 5 damage might now do 50 damage. It’s the same power, just bigger numbers.

The game makers did this because the old heart system was causing balance problems. Sometimes they had to round numbers in weird ways that made things unfair. Now with the bigger scale, they can be more precise with damage and health values.

2. Other Odyssey Improvements

Playing with friends gets easier, too. Each player will have their own color on the map , compass , and when they ping locations. No more confusion about who’s where!

, , and when they ping locations. No more confusion about who’s where! Building gets simpler with a new filter option . You can now hide items you can’t craft because you don’t have the right materials. This keeps your build menu clean and focused.

. You can now because you don’t have the right materials. This keeps your build menu clean and focused. Storage is getting a major boost across all chest types: Small Chest: 10 Slots → 20 Slots Medium Chest : 16 Slots → 25 Slots Large Chest : 20 Slots → 30 Slots Grand Chest : 24 Slots → 35 Slots Gem Chest : 28 Slots → 42 Slots



3. New Enemy

Watch out for a new roaming boss called Mask Maker Daigo. This corrupted enemy drops Corrupted Crystals that you can refine just like regular gems. When you craft weapons with these crystals, you get the Spire Wrath IV Rune. This rune makes the little masks that attack your enemies when you dodge their attacks.

What’s New in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life?

Brick Life is getting some nice quality-of-life improvements, too. You can now buy Rustic Flower Beds and Towering Topiaries from the catalog to spruce up your home.

1. Home Customization

Your house gets more personal with the ability to change the light colors. You can adjust any non-candle lights on tables and floors to match your style.

2. Navigation and Money Features

Task Board missions now show map markers, so you won’t get lost trying to complete them. Your home also gets its own map marker, making it easy to find your way back.

The money system gets an upgrade with Sacks O’ Creds that show their actual value. You can deposit these at ATMs or withdraw credits to give to other players. This makes trading and helping friends much easier.

3. Soccer Field Leaderboard

The soccer field now tracks which player has scored the most goals in your current session. Time to show off those soccer skills!

Pixelle Starter Pack in LEGO Fortnite September Update

On September 11th, 2025, at 8 PM ET, you can grab the Pixelle Starter Pack. This bundle includes the Pixelle outfit (works in both regular Fortnite and LEGO modes) plus the Rainbow Rec Room Decor Bundle.

The decor bundle has everything you need for the perfect gaming setup:

Binge Screen TV

Bit Blaster Machine

Classic Gaming Poster

Gaming Display, Collectible Display, Side Table, Coffee Table, Armchair, Sofa, Bed, Rug, and Party Lights all in Polychrome

That’s all of what’s coming to LEGO Fortnite September Update. This month’s update brings a lot of improvements that make LEGO Fortnite more fun and easier to play. The health system changes might feel weird at first, but they’ll help the game grow better in the future. Jump in on September 10th and check out all these new features!