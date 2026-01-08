Home » Puzzles » Lend Flavour to – Crossword Clue Answers

Lend Flavour to – Crossword Clue Answers

by Aditya Dogra
written by Aditya Dogra 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Lend Flavour to, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Lend Flavour to – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Lend Flavour to.

  • 4 letters – PEAT
  • 6 letters – IMPART, SEASON
  • 8 letters – SEASONED

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue:Lend Flavour to. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 4 to 12 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
4 LettersPEAT, HERB, HOPS
5 LettersANISE
6 LettersIMPART, SEASON, RELISH, NUTMEG, CAPERS, SPICES, RADISH, PANDER, KISSED, GAZEBO, CAESAR, ZEALOT, FIRCUR, SALTED, BOFFIN, SENSES, DISSES, TAUNTS, ZESTED, INFUSE, SMOOCH
7 LettersSEASONS, FLAVOUR
8 LettersSEASONED, ROSEMARY, AROMATIC, MIREPOIX
9 LettersMARINATES
10 LettersOPENSEASON, GREENMANGO, BOTANICALS
12 LettersSEASONTICKET

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

