NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. "Let me count the ways" Today's NYT Strands #653 Hints and Answers for December 16, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Let me count the ways“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Strands hint No. 1: Positive qualities often found in a protagonist.

Today’s NYT Strands #653 Answer for December 16, 2025

Spangram word – HIGHPRAISE

Remaining words: Charming, Funny, Kindhearted, Beautiful, Smart

Today’s Strands was a truly uplifting experience, showcasing a collection of words that immediately put me in a good mood. Once the theme clicked, finding the hidden characteristics was quite straightforward, though the arrangement was cleverly designed to keep you searching the grid. It’s a wonderful example of a puzzle where the overall subject is common, but the specific set of answers makes for a satisfying and coherent solve. The spangram was a perfect capstone, summarizing the shared essence of the entire group. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.