Home » Gaming » Lies Dance on the Breeze in HSR 3.3: Stats and Materials

Lies Dance on the Breeze in HSR 3.3: Stats and Materials

by Karan
written by Karan 0 comment

Lies Dance on the Breeze is an upcoming 5-star Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 3.3. This Light Cone belongs to The Nihility Path and offers SPD enhancement along with enemy DEF reduction debuffs. It will be available in the second phase banner of Version 3.3, scheduled to run from June 11 to July 1, 2025.

This guide explores everything about the Lies Dance on the Breeze Light Cone in HSR 3.3, from its base stats and ability effects to material requirements and character compatibility.

Lies Dance on the Breeze

HSR Lies Dance on the Breeze Stats and Effects

AttributeValue
Rarity5-star
PathThe Nihility
AbilityDeceit: Increases the wearer’s SPD by 18%. After the wearer uses an attack, there is a 120% base chance to inflict the “Bamboozle” state on every enemy target. While under the “Bamboozle” state, enemy target’s DEF decreases by 16% for 2 turn(s). If the wearer’s SPD is higher than or equal to 170, there is a 120% base chance to inflict the “Theft” state on every enemy target. While under the “Theft” state, enemy target’s DEF decreases by 8% for 2 turn(s). When “Bamboozle” or “Theft” is inflicted repeatedly, only the latest effect inflicted can be active.
HP (Level 80)953
Attack (Level 80)582
Defense (Level 80)529

Lies Dance on the Breeze Light Cone Ascension Materials

Here’s the complete list of materials needed to fully ascend Lies Dance on the Breeze Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 3.3:

MaterialTotal Quantity
Ethereal Omen
Ethereal Omen		20
Fiery-Spirit
Fiery Spirit		4
Starfire Essence
Starfire Essence		12
Echoing Wail
Echoing Wail		20
Heaven Incinerator
Heaven Incinerator		15
Eternal Lament
Eternal Lament		14

Credits		385,000

How to Get Lies Dance on the Breeze in HSR and Is It Worth It?

Lies Dance on the Breeze will become available as the featured 5-star Light Cone in the Brilliant Fixation Warp Banner from June 11 to July 1, 2025. This Light Cone presents significant value for Nihility path characters, particularly those who benefit from speed and can apply debuffs.

The design of this Light Cone encourages building high SPD on your character (170+ for maximum effect) to trigger both debuff states.

For players who main Nihility characters or need strong debuff support for their teams, this Light Cone represents a considerable power spike. The double DEF reduction mechanic can substantially increase team damage output against bosses and elites.

Best Characters for Lies Dance on the Breeze Light Cone in HSR

  • Fast Nihility Debuffers: Characters who already have high base SPD and can easily reach the 170 SPD threshold will benefit most from this Light Cone’s dual debuff effect.
  • Other characters are under investigation and this guide will be updated once the update goes live.

Lies Dance on the Breeze offers exceptional utility for Nihility path characters focused on debuffing and support roles. Its mechanic rewards building high SPD while providing substantial team damage amplification through DEF reduction. For players looking to enhance their Nihility characters’ effectiveness, this Light Cone presents a powerful option when it releases in the second half of Version 3.3.

Karan is a gaming writer at TechWiser. You can find him playing Pokemon TCG Pocket when he is not writing articles.

You may also like

Daythunder Anamnesis in HSR 3.3: Locations and How to Get

Honkai Star Rail Hyacine Best Build: Light Cones, Relics, and...

Today’s NYT Connections #711 Hints, Answers – May 22, 2025

Today’s NYT Wordle #1433 Hints, Answers – May 22, 2025

Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky in HSR 3.3: Stats...

Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Features Night City And “Chicago Gone Wrong”...

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to Get Sealed Dragon Cloth Alpha...

How to Download Fortnite on iPhone and iPad from the...

Marvel Rivals 20250522 Patch Notes Update: Immortal Bundles, Extended Events,...

Take-Two CEO Won’t Play GTA 6 Despite Having Access: “I’m...