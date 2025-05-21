Lies Dance on the Breeze in HSR 3.3: Stats and Materials

Lies Dance on the Breeze is an upcoming 5-star Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 3.3. This Light Cone belongs to The Nihility Path and offers SPD enhancement along with enemy DEF reduction debuffs. It will be available in the second phase banner of Version 3.3, scheduled to run from June 11 to July 1, 2025.

This guide explores everything about the Lies Dance on the Breeze Light Cone in HSR 3.3, from its base stats and ability effects to material requirements and character compatibility.

HSR Lies Dance on the Breeze Stats and Effects

Attribute Value Rarity 5-star Path The Nihility Ability Deceit: Increases the wearer’s SPD by 18%. After the wearer uses an attack, there is a 120% base chance to inflict the “Bamboozle” state on every enemy target. While under the “Bamboozle” state, enemy target’s DEF decreases by 16% for 2 turn(s). If the wearer’s SPD is higher than or equal to 170, there is a 120% base chance to inflict the “Theft” state on every enemy target. While under the “Theft” state, enemy target’s DEF decreases by 8% for 2 turn(s). When “Bamboozle” or “Theft” is inflicted repeatedly, only the latest effect inflicted can be active. HP (Level 80) 953 Attack (Level 80) 582 Defense (Level 80) 529

Lies Dance on the Breeze Light Cone Ascension Materials

Here’s the complete list of materials needed to fully ascend Lies Dance on the Breeze Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 3.3:

Material Total Quantity

Ethereal Omen 20

Fiery Spirit 4

Starfire Essence 12

Echoing Wail 20

Heaven Incinerator 15

Eternal Lament 14

Credits 385,000

How to Get Lies Dance on the Breeze in HSR and Is It Worth It?

Lies Dance on the Breeze will become available as the featured 5-star Light Cone in the Brilliant Fixation Warp Banner from June 11 to July 1, 2025. This Light Cone presents significant value for Nihility path characters, particularly those who benefit from speed and can apply debuffs.

The design of this Light Cone encourages building high SPD on your character (170+ for maximum effect) to trigger both debuff states.

For players who main Nihility characters or need strong debuff support for their teams, this Light Cone represents a considerable power spike. The double DEF reduction mechanic can substantially increase team damage output against bosses and elites.

Best Characters for Lies Dance on the Breeze Light Cone in HSR

Fast Nihility Debuffers: Characters who already have high base SPD and can easily reach the 170 SPD threshold will benefit most from this Light Cone’s dual debuff effect.

Other characters are under investigation and this guide will be updated once the update goes live.

Lies Dance on the Breeze offers exceptional utility for Nihility path characters focused on debuffing and support roles. Its mechanic rewards building high SPD while providing substantial team damage amplification through DEF reduction. For players looking to enhance their Nihility characters’ effectiveness, this Light Cone presents a powerful option when it releases in the second half of Version 3.3.