Life Should Be Cast to Flames in HSR 3.2: Stats and Materials

Life Should Be Cast to Flames is an upcoming 5-star Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 3.2. This Light Cone belongs to the Erudition Path and offers energy regeneration, damage boosting, and defense reduction capabilities. It arrives in the second phase of Version 3.2 and appears to be designed as Anaxa’s signature Light Cone.

This guide explores everything you need to know about Life Should Be Cast to Flames, including its stats, effects, ascension requirements, and which characters benefit most from using it.

HSR Life Should Be Cast to Flames Stats and Effects

Attribute Stats and Effect Rarity 5-star Path The Erudition Ability Smelt: When the wearer’s turn starts, regenerates 10 Energy. If the enemy target has a Weakness implanted by the wearer, increases the wearer’s DMG dealt to it by 60%. When an enemy target gets attacked by the wearer, the wearer decreases the target’s DEF by 12%, lasting for 2 turn(s). The same types of effects cannot stack. HP (Level 80) 953 Attack (Level 80) 582.12 Defense (Level 80) 529.2

Life Should Be Cast to Flames Light Cone Ascension Materials

Here’s everything you need to fully level up Life Should Be Cast to Flames Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 3.2:

Material Total Quantity

Ethereal Omen 20

Rough Sketch 4

Dynamic Outlining 12

Echoing Wail 20

Exquisite Colored Draft 15

Eternal Lament 14

Credits 385,000

How to Get Life Should Be Cast to Flames in HSR and Is It Worth It?

You can obtain Life Should Be Cast to Flames through the Brilliant Fixation banner during Version 3.2 Phase 2, running from April 30 to May 20, 2025.

This Light Cone provides excellent benefits for Erudition damage dealers who apply Weakness effects. The continuous Energy generation helps maintain Ultimate uptime, while the significant damage increase against Weakness-affected targets dramatically improves offensive output. The value proposition depends largely on whether you plan to use compatible Erudition characters in your teams.

Best Characters for Life Should Be Cast to Flames Light Cone in HSR

Under Construction (will be updated once the Light Cone is released)

Life Should Be Cast to Flames represents a strong option for Erudition characters who can consistently apply or exploit Weakness effects. While seemingly tailored for Anaxa, it offers valuable benefits to several other characters in this Path.