Lights in the Night Sky – Crossword Clue Answers

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 14 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters ARC 4 Letters UFOS, STAR, NOVA, LEDS, TAPS, CLAP, MOON 5 Letters STARS, BEAMS, LANDS, CLING, OFFAL, NEONS, BULBS, LUMEN, GLINT, RAISE 6 Letters AURORA, METEOR, BRAYED, TORERO, BATTEN 7 Letters AURORAS, SUNDOGS, NEBULAE, METEORS, NITWITS, FARADAY, TRACERY, NEBULAR, AURORAE, AIRGLOW, TSUNAMI, POLARIS 8 Letters STARLESS, MIDLANDS, HARRISON, DAYLIGHT, EXPOSURE 9 Letters EVERGREEN, NORTHSTAR, MOONSHINE, DAYLIGHTS, STARRSTAR, PORTRAYAL, NIGHTGLOW, GREATBEAR 10 Letters USHERETTES, JULYFOURTH, RYANPREECE 11 Letters DALLASSTARS, ROMANCANDLE 12 Letters METEORSHOWER, BARNEYGUMBLE 13 Letters ANHEUSERBUSCH, CHRISBUESCHER 14 Letters AURORACOLORADO, AURORABOREALIS, AURORABOREALIS

