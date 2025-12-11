Home » Puzzles » Lights in the Night Sky – Crossword Clue Answers

Lights in the Night Sky – Crossword Clue Answers

by Anchit Srivastava
If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Lights in the Night Sky, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Lights in the Night Sky.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 14 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersARC
4 LettersUFOS, STAR, NOVA, LEDS, TAPS, CLAP, MOON
5 LettersSTARS, BEAMS, LANDS, CLING, OFFAL, NEONS, BULBS, LUMEN, GLINT, RAISE
6 LettersAURORA, METEOR, BRAYED, TORERO, BATTEN
7 LettersAURORAS, SUNDOGS, NEBULAE, METEORS, NITWITS, FARADAY, TRACERY, NEBULAR, AURORAE, AIRGLOW, TSUNAMI, POLARIS
8 LettersSTARLESS, MIDLANDS, HARRISON, DAYLIGHT, EXPOSURE
9 LettersEVERGREEN, NORTHSTAR, MOONSHINE, DAYLIGHTS, STARRSTAR, PORTRAYAL, NIGHTGLOW, GREATBEAR
10 LettersUSHERETTES, JULYFOURTH, RYANPREECE
11 LettersDALLASSTARS, ROMANCANDLE
12 LettersMETEORSHOWER, BARNEYGUMBLE
13 LettersANHEUSERBUSCH, CHRISBUESCHER
14 LettersAURORACOLORADO, AURORABOREALIS, AURORABOREALIS

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

