Home » Puzzles » Like Khaki – Crossword Clue Answers

Like Khaki – Crossword Clue Answers

by Anchit Srivastava
written by Anchit Srivastava 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Like Khaki, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue Answers

Like Khaki – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Like Khaki.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersTAN, KIP, HIM
4 LettersDRAB, ECRU, TANS, URDU, KIWI, LOUD, POLO, KISS
5 LettersOLIVE, BEIGE, AMBER, CHINO, BROWN, DRILL, ECRUS, TAUPE, DENIM, PLEAT, PANTS, JEANS
6 LettersCARGOS, OUTFIT, COPPER, PLEATS, CHINOS, KIMONO, PREPPY, BROWNS, BEIGES
7 LettersUNIFORM, OUTFITS, COPPERS
8 LettersUNIFORMS
9 LettersEARTHTONE, YELLOWLAB
10 LettersOLIVEGREEN, TANCOLORED, SPORTCOATS
11 LettersMAGISTERIAL
14 LettersCLASHOFTHETANS
15 LettersTITANOFINDUSTRY

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

You may also like

Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 12, 2025

“Hopping Mad” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 12, 2025

Total Idiot – Crossword Clue Answers

The Telegraph Plusword 1,300 Answers Today: December 12, 2025

All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 12, 2025)

Today’s Contexto #1182 Hints, Answer – December 13, 2025

“WHEN COPERNICUS THEORIZED…” Today’s Jumble Answers (December 12, 2025)

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1423 (December 12, 2025)

Insect Eating Plant – Crossword Clue Answers

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – December 12, 2025