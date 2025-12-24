Home » Puzzles » Listen up in Spanish – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Listen up in Spanish, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Listen up in Spanish.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersOYE, HEY, CAW, MOO, IVE, NOW
4 LettersCASA, OYEZ, PSST, HARK, AHEM, MIND, CARE, TEND, SOUP, EARS
5 LettersCADIZ, PLAZA, ANEAR
6 LettersPUENTE, ARRIBA, OLDIES, PAELLA, TOLEDO, ATTEND, HEARYE, HARKEN, ECZEMA
7 LettersSEEHERE, NAVARRE, SANGRIA, NOWHHIS
8 LettersLOOKHERE, TAKEHEED, DITHERER
9 LettersPREJUDGED, VOLAUVENT, ATTENTION
10 LettersINVIGORATE, READMYLIPS
11 LettersNOWHEARTHIS, CONCENTRATE, KENYAHEARME
12 LettersPAYATTENTION
13 LettersTOBEORNOTTOBE
14 LettersKENYAHEARMENOW, GETOFFTHEFENCE
15 LettersATTENTIONPLEASE

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

