The wait for Little Nightmares 3 is almost over! The game will launch very soon, and it’s offering fans some exciting changes to the horror puzzle series we all know and love. This time around, you won’t have to face the nightmares alone because co-op is finally here. Here are all the details for Little Nightmares 3 release date and countdown timer, so you can get ready to play as soon as possible.

Little Nightmares 3 Release Countdown

Great news! Little Nightmares 3 will launch tomorrow on October 10th, 2025. The game releases at different times depending on where you live. Here’s when you can start playing:

Time Zone Console & Windows PC Steam Europe (CEST) 12 AM – Friday, Oct 10 12 AM – Friday, Oct 10 USA (PDT) 9 PM – Thursday, Oct 9 3 PM – Thursday, Oct 9 USA (EDT) 12 AM – Friday, Oct 10 6 PM – Thursday, Oct 9 India (IST) 3:30 AM – Friday, Oct 10 7:30 AM – Friday, Oct 10 Singapore (SGT) 12 AM – Friday, Oct 10 6 AM – Friday, Oct 10 Japan (JST) 12 AM – Friday, Oct 10 7 AM – Friday, Oct 10 Australia (AEDT) 12 AM – Friday, Oct 10 9 AM – Friday, Oct 10

Here is the countdown for Console and Windows PC users to make it easier:

Here is the countdown for Steam users to make it easier:

Little Nightmares 3 is coming to pretty much every platform you can think of. You can play on PlayStation 5 and 4, Xbox Series XS and Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch 2, and the original Nintendo Switch. This wide release means almost everyone can experience the game regardless of what platform they own.

What’s New in Little Nightmares 3?

The biggest change in this series is that you can now play with a friend online. This is the first time the series has offered co-op gameplay, which completely changes how you will solve puzzles and explore. If you prefer playing solo, the AI companion will help you out and respond to your commands.

Each character has their own tool. Low uses a bow and arrow, while Alone carries a wrench. So you will need to work together and think creatively to get through the game’s challenges. The puzzles are designed around these two different abilities, so teamwork matters.

The world you will explore is called The Spiral, and it’s more open than the previous games. The art style mixes hand-drawn sketches with nightmare imagery, making everything feel like it came from a child’s dark dream. It’s pretty awesome. Are you going to tackle this game by yourself, or will you ask your friend to play with you?