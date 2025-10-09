Little Nightmares 3 System Requirements for PC

Little Nightmares 3 is coming out on October 10, 2025, and if you’re planning to play it on PC, you’ll want to make sure your computer can run it. Supermassive Games has released the official system requirements for the game on Steam. The requirements are split into minimum specs for basic performance and recommended specs for better graphics and smoother gameplay. Here’s everything you need to know about what your PC needs to run the game.

Little Nightmares 3 System Requirements: Recommended and Minimum

Here’s a quick look at what you need to run Little Nightmares 3 on PC:

Component Minimum Requirements Recommended Requirements Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Processor Intel Core i5-6500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM 8 GB 12 GB Graphics Card Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 (8 GB) or AMD RX 6800 Performance Target Low settings, 1080p @ 60 FPS High settings, 1080p @ 60 FPS

Can Your PC Run Little Nightmares 3?

Not sure if your computer is up to the task? Here’s how to check if your PC can handle the game.

First, find out what hardware you have. On Windows, you can press the Windows key + R, type “dxdiag” and hit enter. This will show you your processor, RAM, and graphics card information. Compare what you have to the requirements in the table above. If your specs match or beat the minimum requirements, you’re good to go. The game will run, though you might need to play on lower graphics settings. If you meet the recommended requirements, you’ll have a much better experience with higher-quality visuals.

The biggest things to check are your graphics card and whether you have Windows 11. The graphics card is what handles all the visual work in the game, so having at least a GTX 1060 or RX 580 is important. If your card is older or weaker than these, the game might struggle to run smoothly. The system requirements for Little Nightmares 3 are actually pretty light compared to most games coming out right now. The game doesn’t look demanding at all, and most modern PCs should be able to run it without any problems.

Should You Upgrade Your PC?

If your PC meets the minimum requirements, you’ll be able to play Little Nightmares 3, but the experience might not be ideal. Running games on minimum settings often means lower resolution textures, reduced visual effects, and potential performance issues in busy scenes. If you’re close to meeting the recommended requirements, it might be worth upgrading one or two components. The most impactful upgrade would be the graphics card, as that will make the biggest difference in how the game looks and performs.

However, if your PC is well below the minimum requirements, you might want to consider whether upgrading is worth it for just one game. In that case, you might want to look at the console versions of Little Nightmares 3 instead. The game is also available on PlayStation and Xbox, so if your PC can’t handle it, those platforms are good alternatives. The console versions will have optimized performance and won’t require you to worry about meeting specific hardware requirements.