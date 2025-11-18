Live-Action Moana: Cast, Crew and What We Know So Far

Summary:

The live-action Moana remake will release on July 10, 2026.

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is set to reprise his role as Maui in the movie.

Here’s what we know about the Live-Action Moana movie’s cast, crew, and more.

Disney is ready to churn out yet another live-action movie in 2026, and this time around it’s a live-action remake of Moana. Previously, Disney had already established franchises to remake Snow White and Cinderella.

It seems like Disney, following the success of the live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake, wants to remake more classics. The live-action Moana movie, also titled Moana, is set to release in 2026. So, here’s everything you need to know about the live-action Moana movie.

When Exactly is the Live-Action Moana Movie Releasing

Catherine Laga‘aia as Moana in the Moana remake | Credit: Disney

Disney’s live-action Moana remake will release worldwide on July 10, 2026. The first animated Moana movie was released back in 2016, while Moana 2 was released in 2024. As of writing, there are no plans for an animated Moana 3 movie.

Who’s Playing Moana and Maui in the Live-Action Moana Remake

https://twitter.com/DiscussingFilm/status/1990470522845753627

Catherine Laga‘aia will be making her acting debut in Moana (2026) as Moana. Laga‘aia was just 17 at the time of casting, and the Disney remake will mark her first major theatrical role. Interestingly, she is the daughter of Jay Laga‘aia, who played Captain Gregar Typho’s role in the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

The role was voiced by Auliʻi Cravalho in the animated Moana movie, who was 16 when the movie was released. There will, however, be one familiar returning face. Dwayne Johnson will be reprising his role as Maui, though Disney appears to be saving his full reveal for later. The teaser only shows a snippet of Johnson’s character, with no dialogue.

Full Cast List of Moana (2026)

Actor Role Catherine Laga‘aia Moana Dwayne Johnson Maui John Tui Chief Tui (Moana’s father) Frankie Adams Sina (Moana’s mother) Rena Owen Gramma Tala (Moana’s grandmother; Tui’s mother)

Who is Directing and Writing the Live-Action Moana Remake

https://twitter.com/DiscussingFilm/status/1990466608343757119

Thomas Kail will direct Moana (2026). Kail is a theater director, most prominently known for directing the Hamilton movie, released in 2020. Dana Ledoux Miller and Jared Bush will serve as writers of the Moana remake. Miller has previously worked on both the Moana movies, while Bush’s credits include Zootopia, Encanto, and the original Moana.

If you’re wondering who’s responsible for the look of Moana (2026), Óscar Faura is serving as the cinematographer. He has previously worked on The Imitation Game and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.