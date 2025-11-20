If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Lively Dance, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Lively Dance – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Lively Dance.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 19 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters JIG, HOP, BOP 4 Letters HORA, REEL, SHAG, JUBA, JIVE, GIGA, CLOG 5 Letters GALOP, GIGUE, POLKA, SALSA, STOMP, CONGA, MAMBO, RUMBA, SAMBA, TANGO, ONAIR, FLING, JALEO 6 Letters BOLERO, CHACHA, CANCAN, REELER, JIGWIG 7 Letters MAZURKA 8 Letters FANDANGO, HORNPIPE, RIGADOON 9 Letters GALLOPADE, COTILLION, QUICKSTEP 10 Letters TARANTELLA, CHARLESTON, REELFRIEND 12 Letters VIRGINIAREEL, BLUEGREYLIVE 13 Letters EIGHTSOMEREEL 19 Letters ALIVELYSPANISHDANCE

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.