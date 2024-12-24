Location Not Sharing on Find My? Try These 11 Fixes

Not able to share your location with your partner, family, or friends using Find My on iPhone? Maybe it is your partner who can’t share their location on Find My? Some people say they are seeing the ‘no location found’ error. We have some simple solutions to fix location-sharing issues on the Find My app.

1. Force Restart Your iPhone

If your iPhone isn’t responding and you can’t turn it off and on normally, try forcing a restart.

Press and quickly release the volume up button. Press and quickly release the volume down button. Press and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears, then release it.

Outdated software can cause compatibility issues:

Go to Settings > General > Software Update. If an update is available, download and install it.

3. Ensure Location Services Are Enabled

Sometimes, Location Services might be disabled altogether:

Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services. Make sure Location Services is toggled on.

4. Turn On “Find My Network”

If location sharing isn’t working, enabling Find My Network might help. Here’s how:

Open Settings and type Find My in the search bar. Select Find My iPhone from the results. Turn on Find My Network. Restart your phone. Try inviting or accepting an invite again.

Also Read:

5. Turn On “Share My Location”

Ensure that location sharing is enabled on your iPhone:

Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services. Tap Share My Location and make sure it’s toggled on.

This setting is crucial for sharing your location with others.

6. Apple Support Recommends Order

You tried restart, enable/disable, and more but one Apple Support staff recommended doing all this in a particular order. This seems to have worked for many.

Turn off Find My. Turn of Share My Location. Force your phone off and then turn it on. Enable Find my. Enable Share My Location.

7. Check for Content & Privacy Restrictions

If sharing is blocked, it could be due to Screen Time restrictions. So if you have turned on Content & Privacy Restrictions, make sure you do this:

Open Settings > Screen Time. Tap Content & Privacy Restrictions. Turn off the restriction for sharing your location by tapping on Share My Location. Tap Allow.

Once it’s done, location sharing might work again.

8. Sign Out and Back Into iCloud

Signing out of iCloud and logging back in might resolve this issue:

Open Settings and tap on your name. Scroll down and tap Sign Out. Reboot your phone, then sign back into iCloud. Go to Find My and try sharing your location again.

9. Try Family Sharing Trick

This was shared on the Apple Community and received many upvotes. No harm trying, eh?

Open Settings and search for Family Sharing. Go to Location sharing and tap on the name of the person whose location is showing as ‘not found’.

Is it working now?

10. Accept ‘Use the Device to Share My Location’

On the iPhone where location sharing is not working, open the Find My app and look for a sentence Use the device to share my location. This looks like a line but actually Apple is asking for your permission to begin sharing location with others. Many new iPhone users face this issue where they think this is some kind of a ToS and ignore it. You must tap and accept this.

11. Reset Location & Privacy Settings

If nothing else works, resetting location and privacy settings can fix the problem:

Note: Make sure you understand what happens when you reset location and privacy settings on your iPhone.

Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone. Tap Reset and select Reset Location & Privacy.

This will reset all location and privacy preferences, so you can start fresh. These steps should help resolve most location-sharing issues on Find My.