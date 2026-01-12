If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Lock of Hair, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!
This clue last appeared in USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 13, 2025, where you will find answers to all the other clues as well.
Lock of Hair – Crossword Clue Answers
Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Lock of Hair.
- 4 letters – CURL
- 5 letters – TRESS, QUIFF
- 6 Letters – STRAND
- 7 Letters – RINGLET, PIGTAIL, ELFLOCK, WEIRDOS
- 8 Letters – RATSTAIL
Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Lock of Hair. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.
|Letter Count
|Potential Answer(s)
|3 Letters
|WIG
|4 Letters
|CURL, TAGS, WISP, TUFT
|5 Letters
|TRESS, QUIFF, CURLS, CIRRI, DREAD, REACH, TIESS, TUFTY
|6 Letters
|STRAND, TRESSY, AUBURN, JOLENE, FLAXEN, CIRRUS, STRESS, ASSERT
|7 Letters
|RINGLET, PIGTAIL, ELFLOCK, WEIRDOS, TRESSES, TWISTED, BRAIDED, SINGLET, DESSERT, ACTRESS, COWLICK, TENDRIL, PINCURL, RATTAIL
|8 Letters
|RATSTAIL, RINGLETS, MEMENTOS, PIGTAILS, FORTRESS, MATTRESS, TRESPASS, DISTRESS, KISSCURL, KEEPSAKE, BUTTRESS, SPITCURL
|9 Letters
|KISSCURLS, FORELOCKS
|10 Letters
|ONEIDALAKE, SMOKINBANG
|11 Letters
|FLOWINGHAIR
|15 Letters
|COVERINGLETTERS
Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.