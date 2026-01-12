If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Lock of Hair, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

This clue last appeared in USA TODAY Crossword Answers: December 13, 2025, where you will find answers to all the other clues as well.

Lock of Hair – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Lock of Hair.

4 letters – CURL

CURL 5 letters – TRESS, QUIFF

TRESS, QUIFF 6 Letters – STRAND

– STRAND 7 Letters – RINGLET, PIGTAIL, ELFLOCK, WEIRDOS

– RINGLET, PIGTAIL, ELFLOCK, WEIRDOS 8 Letters – RATSTAIL

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Lock of Hair. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters WIG 4 Letters CURL, TAGS, WISP, TUFT 5 Letters TRESS, QUIFF, CURLS, CIRRI, DREAD, REACH, TIESS, TUFTY 6 Letters STRAND, TRESSY, AUBURN, JOLENE, FLAXEN, CIRRUS, STRESS, ASSERT 7 Letters RINGLET, PIGTAIL, ELFLOCK, WEIRDOS, TRESSES, TWISTED, BRAIDED, SINGLET, DESSERT, ACTRESS, COWLICK, TENDRIL, PINCURL, RATTAIL 8 Letters RATSTAIL, RINGLETS, MEMENTOS, PIGTAILS, FORTRESS, MATTRESS, TRESPASS, DISTRESS, KISSCURL, KEEPSAKE, BUTTRESS, SPITCURL 9 Letters KISSCURLS, FORELOCKS 10 Letters ONEIDALAKE, SMOKINBANG 11 Letters FLOWINGHAIR 15 Letters COVERINGLETTERS

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.