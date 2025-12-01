If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Locks Up, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Locks Up – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Locks Up.

ChejkThe answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 13 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters BUN, ICE 4 Letters HAIR, ICES, AILS, SEWS, HELD, SHUT, MEMO, WIGS 5 Letters CAGES, JAILS, SHUTS, URIAH, BEAST, SALON, SEALS, BOUND, CAGED, FROZE, ONICE, SEWED, TRESS, TREES 6 Letters EMBARS, CLOSES, PARIAH, NAMING, BOLTED, CLOSED, CURBED, FINITE, INJAIL, JAILED, SECURE, SHUTIN, UNFREE, GARAGE, ASSERT 7 Letters SECURES, SHUTSIN, UNFREES, ARRESTS, CHIGNON, SEALSIN, ENAMOUR, REMANDS, DETAINS, ASSURED, BOUNDED, CAPTIVE, CHECKED, ENCASED, HOSTAGE, IMMURED, LATCHED, LIMITED, CUSTODY, TOPKNOT 8 Letters RECHAINS, SEALSKIN, ENAMOURS, CONFINED, DETAINED, ENCLOSED, ENSLAVED, FETTERED, HAMPERED, INPRISON, INTERRED, PRISONER, SENDDOWN, JUNKMAIL, IMPOUNDS 9 Letters COMPASSED, ENCIRCLED, REPRESSED, UNWILLING 10 Letters SPIKEDHAIR, BEHINDBARS, IMPRISONED, INDISPOSED, RESTRAINED, RESTRICTED 11 Letters LASTTOLEAVE, CONSTRAINED, NIGELFARAGE 12 Letters INCARCERATES, INCARCERATED, NONCOMMITTAL 13 Letters CIRCUMSCRIBED

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.