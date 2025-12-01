Home » Puzzles » Locks Up – Crossword Clue Answers

Locks Up – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Locks Up, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle.

Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Locks Up.

ChejkThe answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 13 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersBUN, ICE
4 LettersHAIR, ICES, AILS, SEWS, HELD, SHUT, MEMO, WIGS
5 LettersCAGES, JAILS, SHUTS, URIAH, BEAST, SALON, SEALS, BOUND, CAGED, FROZE, ONICE, SEWED, TRESS, TREES
6 LettersEMBARS, CLOSES, PARIAH, NAMING, BOLTED, CLOSED, CURBED, FINITE, INJAIL, JAILED, SECURE, SHUTIN, UNFREE, GARAGE, ASSERT
7 LettersSECURES, SHUTSIN, UNFREES, ARRESTS, CHIGNON, SEALSIN, ENAMOUR, REMANDS, DETAINS, ASSURED, BOUNDED, CAPTIVE, CHECKED, ENCASED, HOSTAGE, IMMURED, LATCHED, LIMITED, CUSTODY, TOPKNOT
8 LettersRECHAINS, SEALSKIN, ENAMOURS, CONFINED, DETAINED, ENCLOSED, ENSLAVED, FETTERED, HAMPERED, INPRISON, INTERRED, PRISONER, SENDDOWN, JUNKMAIL, IMPOUNDS
9 LettersCOMPASSED, ENCIRCLED, REPRESSED, UNWILLING
10 LettersSPIKEDHAIR, BEHINDBARS, IMPRISONED, INDISPOSED, RESTRAINED, RESTRICTED
11 LettersLASTTOLEAVE, CONSTRAINED, NIGELFARAGE
12 LettersINCARCERATES, INCARCERATED, NONCOMMITTAL
13 LettersCIRCUMSCRIBED

If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

