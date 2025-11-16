Is Loki Teaming Up With Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man in Avengers: Doomsday? Explained

Summary:

Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man is reportedly joining the multiversal cast of Avengers: Doomsday.

His rumored role places him on Team Loki, helping protect the Multiverse from Doctor Doom.

Here’s everything we know about Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man role and team-up with Loki in Avengers: Doomsday

We have been following the Avengers: Doomsday rumors for months, but one that stands out the most is Tobey Maguire’s return as Spider-Man. With new insider reports, on-set sightings, and leaked images, the evidence finally lines up to support the rumor. And if these reports hold, Tobey isn’t just here for a cameo; he might actually be joining Loki’s multiverse strike team in a major role.

Is Tobey Maguire Confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday?

Tobey Maguire will reportedly return as Spider-Man in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’



Insider Daniel Richtman reported Tobey Maguire will make an appearance as Spider-Man in Avengers: Doomsday, as his second MCU outing since Spider-Man: No Way Home. Maguire was even spotted in London in September 2025, during the time and place of Doomsday filming, leading to speculation that he had already filmed scenes before production wrapped.

The rumors grew even stronger when a new set image leaked online, showing Maguire in a battle-damaged Spider-Man suit on a blue-screen set. Marvel hasn’t confirmed the leak, but its timing lined up with other Doomsday material.

Richtman previously claimed that Tom Holland is not part of Doomsday’s main cast, which further suggests that Maguire’s Peter Parker may be the Spider-Man audiences see next.

What Role Could Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man Play in Avengers: Doomsday?

Tobey Maguire as seen in Spider-Man | Credits: Columbia Pictures

Some rumors suggest Tobey Maguire might join Team Loki, a chaotic yet strangely competent team that is formed to protect the Multiverse from interference by Doctor Doom.

It reportedly consists of Deadpool, Wolverine, Sylvie, Gambit, Hunter B-15, Captain Carter, and a Nomad version of Captain America, all heroes with experience dealing with timelines, variants, or reality-breaking threats.

Loki himself might take on a position similar to Avenger Prime, the multiversal overseer from the comics. If so, this makes Loki the one who enlists Maguire’s Spider-Man for a personal mission with massive stakes. Maguire’s Peter Parker could be pulled in because his universe is threatened by Doom’s expanded multiversal plans, giving him a good reason to fight.

Watching him interact with heroes like Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards, Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, or James Marsden’s Cyclops would be fan service that every Marvel fan dreams of.

There is also the emotional stake, as some rumors even suggest Maguire’s Spider-Man might not make it out of Doomsday alive, or Marvel could spare him for a reunion with both Garfield and Holland in Secret Wars, a moment fans have begged for since 2021.

Final Thoughts on Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man Role in Avengers: Doomsday

Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man fighting Doctor Octopus | Credits: Columbia Pictures

The rumor that Loki might team up with Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man in Avengers: Doomsday is starting to feel more plausible than ever. The combination of Maguire’s London sighting, insider confirmations, and circulating set photos is more than just a coincidence.

If he does join Team Loki against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, he could play a major role rather than just a cameo. With Avengers: Doomsday releasing on December 18, 2026, the wait for answers has never felt longer, but it’s sure building in excitement.