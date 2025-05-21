Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky in HSR 3.3: Stats and Materials

Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky is a newly released 5-star Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 3.3. This Light Cone belongs to The Remembrance Path and provides SPD boosting and ally HP consumption mechanics for additional damage output. It’s currently available as Hyacine’s signature Light Cone during Version 3.3’s first phase banner, running from May 20 to June 11, 2025.

This guide covers everything about the Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky Light Cone in HSR 3.3, including its core stats, material requirements, and which characters can utilize it most effectively.

HSR Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky Stats and Effects

Attribute Value Rarity 5-star Path The Remembrance Ability Tolerant: Increases the wearer’s SPD by 18%. When the wearer uses Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate, consumes all allies’ HP equal to 1% of their current HP. After the next attack of its memosprite, additionally deal 1 instance of Additional DMG equal to 250% of the total consumed HP to the attacked target. Then, the total consumed HP is reset. When the wearer’s memosprite uses its Skill, increases the DMG taken by all enemies by 18% for 2 turn(s). Effects of the same type cannot stack. HP (Level 80) 1164 Attack (Level 80) 476 Defense (Level 80) 529

Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky Light Cone Ascension Materials

Here’s the complete list of materials needed to fully ascend Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 3.3:

Material Total Quantity



Fear-Stomped Flesh 20

Bija of Consciousness 4

Seedling of Manas 12

Courage-Torn Chest 20

Flower of Alaya 15

Glory-Aspersed Torso 14

Credits 385,000

How to Get Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky in HSR and Is It Worth It?

Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky is currently available as the featured 5-star Light Cone in the Brilliant Fixation Warp Banner from May 20 to June 11, 2025. This is a limited-time gacha banner that requires Stellar Jade to pull.

This Light Cone offers exceptional value for specific Remembrance characters, particularly Hyacine. The SPD boost provides improved turn cycling, while the unique HP consumption mechanic converts your team’s current HP into bonus damage. The ability to increase enemy damage taken by 18% provides team-wide offensive support.

For players who have or plan to obtain Hyacine, this Light Cone significantly enhances her performance as it was specifically designed for her kit.

Best Characters for Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky Light Cone in HSR

Hyacine: As her signature Light Cone, it provides perfect synergy with her kit.

As her signature Light Cone, it provides perfect synergy with her kit. Other Remembrance Supports: Any Remembrance character with healing capabilities or who pairs well with high HP teammates can utilize this Light Cone effectively.

Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky offers excellent utility for Remembrance characters who can maintain high team HP pools and benefit from SPD. While primarily designed for Hyacine, its mechanics and powerful effects make it valuable for any character following The Remembrance path, especially those in a support role with high-HP teammates.