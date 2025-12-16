If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Long Thin Cigar, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Long Thin Cigar – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Long Thin Cigar.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 13 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters ROD, RAY, EEL, BOA 4 Letters RODS, STEM, OBOE, WORM, NECK, POLE, EELS, FRET, SLIT, WIRE 5 Letters SNAKE, SPIRE, STOGY, CHILE 6 Letters STOGIE, AVOCET, ECLAIR, TAPERS, FURROW, GROOVE, STREAK, RAPIER, THREAD 7 Letters CHEROOT, ALEYARD, PENNANT, TOOLBAR 8 Letters PANATELA, SLIMLINE, JULIENNE, PANETELA 9 Letters PANATELLA, PANATELAS, SANDPIPER, ENDOSCOPE, DRAGONFLY, MERGANSER, ENDOSCOPY, BLUESHARK, DROMEDARY, RAZORBILL, PANATTELA 10 Letters PANETELLAS, BARRACUDAS, PANATELLAS, CIGARILLOS, SPIDERCRAB, STREAKLESS, FEATHERBOA 12 Letters STICKINSECTS 13 Letters SPINDLESHANKS

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.