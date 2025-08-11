Lord of Mysteries’ Roadmap Revealed for Next Decade

Summary:

LOTM confirms nearly a decade of content, including seven seasons, three specials, and a movie.

Special Episode 1 in 2026 adapts Qilangos and Silver City arcs with a one-hour runtime.

Season 2 in 2027 promises 30+ episodes, improved pacing, and faithful adaptation of the source material.

Here is the entire Lord of Mysteries roadmap revealed for the next decade.

If you are a Lord of Mysteries fan, then today is the day we have all been waiting for. Tencent has finally released the entire roadmap of the donghua’s future, and it’s history in the making. We are talking about six to seven full seasons, three special episodes, and one massive movie, all announced years in advance. That’s nearly a decade of non-stop LoM content, and yes, we’re going to be eating well for a very long time.

🚨🚨OFFFICIAL🚨🚨



LORD OF THE MYSTERIES NEW TRAILER FOR SPECIAL EPISODE 1



FORS WALL HAS APPEARED!! pic.twitter.com/IbJl4VI7MN — Mysteries (@LOTM_WORLD) August 10, 2025

Even before we begin Season 2, you’re in for a huge surprise. Special Episode 1 is officially coming in 2026, and a new poster and trailer have already been released. This one’s going to adapt both the Qilangos arc and the Silver City arc, perhaps being divided into two separate parts. The studio is promising a full one-hour feature, so you can rest assured that there’s going to be plenty of time and room to enjoy every beat of the story.

And that’s not all. The Season 1 finale will get a new song, and Season 2 will have a new opening theme. Apparently, the production team has been listening to all our feedback and is determined to make the experience unforgettable.

How Many Episodes in Lord of Mysteries Season 2

Klein Moretti as seen in Lord of Mysteries | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

We’re skipping the rushed pacing of Season 1’s early episodes and receiving a proper, expanded Season 2 in 2027, a massive 30+ episodes. That’s over six months’ worth of weekly LOTM content in one year.

The studio is ensuring the pacing is being done in the service of the source material this time, so you can finally enjoy the worldbuilding without feeling rushed

What is the Full Lord of Mysteries Decade Long Roadmap – Release Timeline

Lord of Mysteries 10 Years Roadmap | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

Following is the official release calendar directly from the event:

2026 : Special Episode 1 (Qilangos + Silver City arcs)

: Special Episode 1 (Qilangos + Silver City arcs) 2027 : Season 2 (Volume 2)

: Season 2 (Volume 2) 2029 : Special Episode 2

: Special Episode 2 2030 : Season 3 – Traveler (Volume 3)

: Season 3 – Traveler (Volume 3) 2032 : Season 4 – Undying (Volume 4)

: Season 4 – Undying (Volume 4) 2033 : Season 5 (Volume 5)

: Season 5 (Volume 5) 2034 : Seasons 6 & 7 (Volumes 6 & 7, both planned for the same year, though it’s not yet confirmed if they’ll be separate seasons or combined)

: Seasons 6 & 7 (Volumes 6 & 7, both planned for the same year, though it’s not yet confirmed if they’ll be separate seasons or combined) 2035: LOTM Movie – The Fool Arc (Volume 8) + Special Episode 3

Yes, that means we’ll be seeing fresh LOTM content nearly every year for the next decade, with the big finale hitting theaters in 8K in 2035.

Lord of Mysteries 10-Year Long Roadmap

The people who work on the show have spoken out, saying that they’ve been paying attention to overseas fans, refining the story, and ensuring it resonates with audiences worldwide. That means each season, each special, and even the film, is being made to appeal to both Chinese and international audiences.

If you believed that Lord of Mysteries was a big deal now, this news makes it obvious it’s going to be one of the most ambitious projects of the decade, maybe even the century. Buckle up, because our decade of mysteries is only just beginning.