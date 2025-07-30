Lord of Mysteries English Voice Actors: Meet the Voice Cast

Summary:

Joshua Waters leads a stellar dub cast that brings Klein Moretti’s strange world vividly to life in Lord of Mysteries.

Each voice actor adds emotional depth and intensity to the series already rich with mystery and lore.

Here is a list of all English voice actors for the hit anime series Lord of Mysteries.

If you’re watching Lord of Mysteries and getting overwhelmed with subtitles, you’re not alone. Luckily, Crunchyroll just released the official English dub. Whether you’re new to the world of Beyonders or already elbow deep in Klein Moretti’s life, this dub makes the experience so much easier. And the cast? Stacked! Here is a complete updated list of all Lord of Mysteries voice actors. Meet the voice cast behind your favorite character.

1. Joshua Waters as Klein Moretti

Age: October 6, 2001 (age 23)

October 6, 2001 (age 23) Years Active: 2018-present

2018-present Known for Voicing: Yoshikazu Miyano in Sasaki and Miyano and Shuto Sendo in Blue Lock

Joshua Waters on Klein Moretti | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

You’ll be hearing a lot of Joshua Waters, and that’s definitely a good thing. He’s the one who voices Klein Moretti, the hero who gets thrown into a world of supernatural potions, secret cults, and ancient prophecies.

If the voice of Joshua Waters sounds familiar, that’s because he’s the one who voiced Soga in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes and even Wally West in Death Battle. With his emotional range and grounded tone, he makes you feel Klein’s confusion, determination, and quiet strength very well.

2. Alexis Tipton as Audrey Hall

Age: August 11, 1989 (age 35)

August 11, 1989 (age 35) Years Active: 2010-present

2010-present Known for Voicing: Mei Hatsume in My Hero Academia and Reiko Natsume in Natsume’s Book of Friends

Alexis Tipton as Audrey Hall | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

Audrey Hall is a magnetic presence, and Alexis Tipton is the ideal voice to go with. You may recognize her as Mei Hatsume from My Hero Academia or Reiko from Natsume’s Book of Friends.

Alexis provides that sophisticated but piercing voice to Audrey in Lord of Mysteries, the sort that has you lean in whenever she speaks. She mixes charm and subtle power so well, and you’ll adore the richness she brings to Audrey’s already intriguing character.

3. Ian Sinclair as Leonard Mitchell

Age: March 2, 1984 (age 41)

March 2, 1984 (age 41) Years Active: 2004-present

2004-present Known for Voicing: Whis from Dragon Ball: Super and Choi Jong-In in Solo Leveling

Ian Sinclair as Leonard Mitchell | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

Ian Sinclair is one of those voices you recognize immediately, and now he’s bringing it to Leonard Mitchell, Klein’s fellow Nighthawk and reliable ally. He’s no stranger to big roles: Whis from Dragon Ball Super, Shoji from My Hero Academia, and even Choi Jong-In in Solo Leveling.

Ian brings a calm steadiness to Leonard’s character, but also hints at something darker underneath. His voice provides Leonard with just the right amount of friendly colleague and mysterious warrior.

4. Brian Mathis as Dunn Smith

Brian Mathis as Dunn Smith | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

You’ll encounter Dunn Smith fairly early on in the show, and trust me, Brian Mathis brings the gravitas this character demands. One Piece fans will recognize him for voicing Monkey D. Garp.

He also voiced Elias from The Ancient Magus’ Bride, and the same eerie, wise vibe carries over to this role here. Dunn is the captain of the Nighthawks, and he is quiet, powerful, and a little haunted. Mathis hits every note, which makes Dunn feel both trustworthy and terrifying at the same time.

5. Daniel Van Thomas as Alger Wilson

Age: January 2, 1985 (age 40)

January 2, 1985 (age 40) Years Active: 2010-present

2010-present Known for Voicing: Wakkein, Gihren Zabi, and Operators in Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX

Daniel Van Thomas as Alger Wilson | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

Alger Wilson is the type of character who instantly gives off a mysterious vibe, and Daniel Van Thomas delivers that tone flawlessly. He’s worked on Mobile Suit Gundam and Shangri-La Frontier before, and you can sense that veteran experience in every line.

Alger is not the type of guy who you can read right off the bat, and Daniel doesn’t try to make him easy to figure out. He plays him cool, calculated, and just dangerous enough to make you listen closely every time he speaks.

6. Macy Anne Johnson as Daly Simone

Age: October 12, 1999 (age 25)

October 12, 1999 (age 25) Years Active: 2017-present

2017-present Known for Voicing: Shikimori in Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie and Charlotte Linlin (young) in One Piece

Macy Anne Johnson as Daly Simone | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

If you love female characters who are sharp, strong, and full of energy, you’re going to like Daly Simone, and Macy Anne Johnson does her justice. Daly’s one of the younger Nighthawks, but she’s just as sharp and capable as any other. You might know her as Mei in Hell’s Paradise, Shikimori from Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie, or young Charlotte Linlin in One Piece.

Macy brings Daly just the right amount of energy and realism to the tone, and brings depth to her scenes with Klein and the rest of the crew. You can tell Macy gets who Daly is, and it shows in her performance.

7. Megan Shipman as Melissa Moretti

Age: March 13, 1992 (age 33)

March 13, 1992 (age 33) Years Active: 2014-present

2014-present Known for Voicing: Anya Forger in Spy X Family and Grey in Black Clover

Megan Shipman as Melissa Moretti | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

Melissa is not necessarily at the center of all the supernatural drama, but Megan Shipman brings her to life as one of the most emotionally resonant characters. As Klein’s little sister, Melissa gives the story a much-needed emotional anchor. She’s best known for voicing Anya in Spy x Family, Grey in Black Clover, and young Sanji in One Piece.

Megan voices her with warmth, playfulness, and quiet strength. Her voice is everything you’d want to see in a sibling relationship. Her scenes with Klein are especially heartfelt, and you’ll find yourself smiling, tearing up, or both every time she comes on screen.

8. Laurie Steele as Mrs. Smyrin

Age: March 13, 1954 (age 71)

March 13, 1954 (age 71) Years Active: 1997-present

1997-present Known for Voicing: Krillin (Young) in the Dragon Ball series and Lady Alvida in One Piece

Laurie Steele as Mrs. Smyrin | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

Mrs. Smyrin is not on screen as much as other characters, but Laurie Steele makes every second. She is known for voicing young Krillin in both Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball: Super. With her soothing and steady voice, Laurie gives the character a sense of wisdom and familiarity that fits perfectly in a story filled with chaos and danger.

As a supporting character, who only plays her part for a few minutes, her voice makes the Lord of Mysteries world feel lived-in, like every character has a story, even the ones we see for only a brief moment.

9. R Bruce Elliot as Hermes

Age: September 3, 1949 (age 75)

September 3, 1949 (age 75) Years Active: 1989-present

1989-present Known for Voicing: Whitebeard in Dragon Ball: Super and Dot Pixis in Attack on Titan

R Bruce Elliot as Hermes | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

R Bruce Elliot is not new to brooding, mysterious roles, and as Hermes, he uses that skill set to good effect. His deep, resonant voice is immediately commanding, the kind that makes you sit up and pay attention. You may recognize him for voicing Dot Pixis from Attack on Titan, Whitebeard from One Piece, and Captain Ginyu from Dragon Ball.

Hermes is a mysterious character, and Elliot does not play all his cards at once. Rather, he allows the mystery to seep through with a performance that is quiet, powerful, and just the right amount of unsettling.

Final Thoughts on Lord of Mysteries Voice Actors

If you’ve been waiting for the English dub of Lord of Mysteries, now’s the time to get into it. The voice cast is literally packed with talent, and each voice actor brings something unique to their character.

Sure, some fans are still a little nervous about Crunchyroll’s history with dubs, but with talent like this, this anime (donghua) may just get to break that curse. Episodes 1 and 2 are currently streaming in English on Crunchyroll, with more to come. So sit back, turn off the subtitles, and let these incredible voices take you into the mysterious world of Klein Moretti.