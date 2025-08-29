Lord of Mysteries Episode 11: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

Summary:

The wait for the next installment of Lord of Mysteries is nearly over, and if you have stayed along for Klein Moretti’s haunting journey, you know that Episode 11 is going to raise the stakes further. The upcoming episode will put the spotlight on the recently introduced Madam Sharon. Meanwhile, Lanevus’ schemes are tightening around Klein, and new dangers are lurking in the shadows. If you were looking for the Lord of Mysteries Episode 11 release date, you’re in the right place.

Lord of Mysteries Episode 10 Recap

Klein as Clown as seen in Lord of Mysteries Episode 10 | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

Episode 10, titled Clue, began on a somber note with Klein and the Nighthawks grieving over the loss of Old Neil. Klein later received a letter from Mr. Azik, who left Tingen for Backlund. The letter hinted at memories involving the mausoleum while dropping a mysterious object into Klein’s hands.

Later, Dunn Smith appeared, bearing disturbing news regarding Archbishop Ince Zangwill and the stolen Grade 0-08 Sealed Artifact, a horripilating quill that writes without ink. Klein was cautioned never to meet Ince face-to-face, yet was also given Tarot Cards as weapons. To aid him further, Dunn introduced Daly Simone, Klein’s new Spirit Teacher.

The mission took Klein inside the mind of a Sequence 7 Psychiatrist, Hood Eugen. Within, Klein discovered chilling ties between Hood, Lanevus, and the True Creator. Hood went on to become a Wild Beyonder, which forced Dunn to kill him.

Klein fighting as seen in Lord of Mysteries Episode 10 | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

The investigation progressed, with evidence linking Lanevus to the suspicious death of mayoral candidate John Maynard. Madam Sharon soon found herself as a potential key player.

Meanwhile, Klein held a meeting of the Tarot Club above the gray fog. He summoned Derrick Berg, a boy from the Forsaken Land of the Gods, by the alias The Sun.

What to Expect in Lord of Mysteries Episode 11

Klein as seen in Lord of Mysteries Episode 10 | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

According to the official preview, Lord of Mysteries Episode 11 is going to direct its attention straight at Madam Sharon. Klein thinks that she might be connected to the mastermind manipulating from the shadows, and his mission to uncover her secrets will not come smoothly.

The teaser also hints at Klein confronting dark forces working behind her, promising one of the most action-heavy episodes yet. We should also keep an eye out for Derrick Berg, as he is teased to be a key player in the story going forward.

With Lanevus’ conspiracy tightening its grip on Tingen and the Aurora Order scheming in the background, there will be further revelations tying together foreshadowing from earlier episodes. While Episode 10 raised the tension, Episode 11 is about to unleash it.

Sharon as seen in Lord of Mysteries Episode 10 | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

Lord of Mysteries Episode 11 is set to release on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at 10 AM Chinese Standard Time on Tencent Video. Due to time zone differences, international fans will get access earlier on August 29 in several regions.

Here’s the exact breakdown of Lord of Mysteries Episode 11 release times across different time zones:

Region / Timezone Release Date Release Time United States (PT) Friday, August 29, 2025 7:00 PM United States / Canada (ET) Friday, August 29, 2025 10:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) Saturday, August 30, 2025 3:00 AM Europe (CEST) Saturday, August 30, 2025 4:00 AM South Africa (SAST) Saturday, August 30, 2025 4:00 AM UAE (GST) Saturday, August 30, 2025 6:00 AM India (IST) Saturday, August 30, 2025 7:30 AM Indonesia (WIB) Saturday, August 30, 2025 9:00 AM Philippines (PHT) Saturday, August 30, 2025 10:00 AM Singapore (SGT) Saturday, August 30, 2025 10:00 AM South Korea (KST) Saturday, August 30, 2025 11:00 AM Japan (JST) Saturday, August 30, 2025 11:00 AM Australia (AEST) Saturday, August 30, 2025 12:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) Saturday, August 30, 2025 2:00 PM Brazil (BRT) Friday, August 29, 2025 11:00 PM Mexico (CST) Friday, August 29, 2025 9:00 PM

For a better understanding, follow this countdown:

Where to Watch Episode 11 of Lord of Mysteries

Derrick Berg as seen in Lord of Mysteries Episode 10 | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

You will be able to watch Lord of Mysteries Episode 11 on Tencent Video and WeTV across Asian regions. For international audiences, Crunchyroll will stream the episode in South America, Central America, North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India after its initial release in China.

Crunchyroll has also begun streaming the dub in multiple languages, so fans can easily check it out. Additionally, Muse Asia will also stream the episode in selected regions.

Final Thoughts on Lord of Mysteries Episode 11

Dunn as seen in Lord of Mysteries Episode 10 | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

If Episode 10 was about uncovering clues, Lord of Mysteries Episode 11 is about diving headfirst into the heart of danger. Madam Sharon’s involvement raises the tension to new heights, and Klein’s relentless pursuit of the truth ensures that fans won’t get a moment to breathe.

With stunning visuals, unpredictable twists, and an unfolding mystery that gets darker with every reveal, this series continues to prove why it’s one of the most talked-about donghua of 2025.

Be ready when Episode 11 premieres, as the next chapter promises major revelations you won’t want to miss.