Lord of Mysteries Episode 7: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

Lord of Mysteries Episode 6 delivers an emotional punch with Azik Eggers’ heartbreaking past and lost identity.

Klein’s involvement with ancient secrets intensifies as looming threats like Trissy and the Secret Order return.

Lord of Mysteries Episode 7 to have new confrontations, darker revelations, and deeper ties to the Beyonders’ hidden world.

Following the rather polarizing episode 5, which left many viewers scratching their heads, Lord of Mysteries regained its footing with episode 6. This episode presents a surprisingly emotional and focused storyline centered on Mr. Azik Eggers.

Not only did this shift provide some of the series’ most stunning visuals to date, but it also introduced what could be one of the most tragic character backstories we’ve encountered so far. Now with episode 7 on the cards, fans can’t help but be eager with anticipation over where the tale of Klein Moretti and the expanding web of supernatural intrigue will take us next.

Lord of Mysteries Episode 6 Recap

Episode 6, titled “Teacher,” centers on Azik and moves away from the frenetic action of previous episodes. The chapter begins with Klein and the Nighthawks as they investigate a spooky nightmare with a connection to the Lamud Castle, a place drenched in spiritual residue.

As they venture into the location, a Wraith appears in the guise of an armored knight. This creates one of the show’s most visually stunning battles. Klein’s confusion throughout the sequence is our own, as the boundary between illusion and reality begins to blur.

Then there’s that beautiful twist: the Wraith is not a normal ghost. It’s the spectral remains of Azik’s son. From there, the episode plunges into an emotionally raw flashback that reveals Azik’s repressed past.

A powerful warlord of the Fourth Epoch, Azik was brought back to life by a towering skeleton and lived out a peaceful life with his family, until a dark curse of undeath shattered that peace. Tormented by guilt and plagued by vanishing memories, he ultimately decided to leave behind his loved ones, believing solitude was his only redemption.

The emotional peak is reached when Azik, standing in the ruins of the castle, remembers snippets of his life. He realizes that he has lost not just his family, but also his own identity across multiple reincarnations. His metaphor about floating through life like a ship cut loose from its anchor reframes him not as a villain, but as one of the show’s most complex and heartbreaking characters.

What to Expect in Lord of Mysteries Episode 7

Episode 7 is poised to deepen the overarching mystery while possibly returning focus to other unresolved threads. Azik’s vow to discover the identity of the individual responsible for disrupting the corpse-sealing ritual involving his son portends his story is just getting started. His deepening connection with Klein could have them bring even more ancient truths to light.

The previous episode also teased dangers lurking elsewhere. The Secret Order and Trissy, two major plot threads that were left dangling after episode 5, may finally step in. With Klein growing increasingly bold in his actions, diving headfirst into dangerous confrontations and spiritual battles, episode 7 could throw him into even greater peril.

We may even learn more of the ominous Hornacis Mountain Range and the mysterious deity known as the Ruler of the Evernight. As Klein becomes increasingly involved in the Beyonders’ affairs, and as the Nighthawks hold on to the mysterious Antigonus Notebook, it appears that there are more sinister secrets to be revealed and perhaps even more disturbing monsters to emerge.

Lord of Mysteries Episode 7 is officially scheduled for release on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET. International viewers will be able to stream the episode shortly thereafter, subject to their respective time zones.

Here’s when it’ll be live according to your time zone:

Region & Timezone Release Date Release Time United States (PT) Friday, August 1, 2025 7:00 PM United States / Canada (ET) Friday, August 1, 2025 10:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) Saturday, August 2, 2025 3:00 AM Europe (CEST) Saturday, August 2, 2025 4:00 AM South Africa (SAST) Saturday, August 2, 2025 4:00 AM UAE (GST) Saturday, August 2, 2025 6:00 AM India (IST) Saturday, August 2, 2025 7:30 AM Indonesia (WIB) Saturday, August 2, 2025 9:00 AM Philippines (PHT) Saturday, August 2, 2025 10:00 AM Singapore (SGT) Saturday, August 2, 2025 10:00 AM South Korea (KST) Saturday, August 2, 2025 11:00 AM Japan (JST) Saturday, August 2, 2025 11:00 AM Australia (AEST) Saturday, August 2, 2025 12:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) Saturday, August 2, 2025 2:00 PM Brazil (BRT) Friday, August 1, 2025 11:00 PM Mexico (CST) Friday, August 1, 2025 9:00 PM

Where to Watch Lord of Mysteries Episode 7

Lord of Mysteries Episode 7 will be available to watch exclusively on Crunchyroll. New episodes of the series are released every week, with the Chinese dub and English subtitles simultaneous, so that everyone around the world doesn’t miss the mystery unfolding.

Final Thoughts on Lord of Mysteries Episode 7

Episode 6 might be Lord of Mysteries at its best so far—haunting, heartwarming, and written well all at once. Once a mysterious figure, Azik Eggers has now become the emotional center of the series. His past, rife with sorrow and loneliness, gives the supernatural story the emotional center it so desperately lacked. At the same time, this episode sets up anticipation.

If episode 7 can take this emotional groundwork and start to weave in some of the larger threads like Trissy and the Secret Order, Lord of Mysteries might very well find itself included in the list of 2025’s greatest anime hits.

Until then, mark your calendars. You won’t want to miss what comes next.