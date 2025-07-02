Lord of the Mysteries: All 22 Pathways and Their 10 Sequences Explained

Summary:
- Pathways shape Beyonders’ powers, philosophy, and fate as they climb toward godhood or madness.
- Each Pathway offers distinct supernatural abilities, rituals, and dangers tied to ancient entities and forgotten truths.
- From The Fool to the Chained, discover what makes this power system unlike any other in fiction.
Lord of the Mysteries from Cuttlefish That Loves Diving is a complex, Lovecraftian fantasy on top of one of the most unique power systems in modern fiction: the 22 Beyonder Pathways. The Pathways grant supernatural powers after drinking a complex potion, which allows individuals, called Beyonders, to climb up through Sequences, (more on this below). If they survive they can end up becoming either become gods, angels, or monsters.
Every Pathway has 10 core Sequences, beginning at Sequence 9 (lowest) and rising through to Sequence 0 (highest). Each is associated with a god, a mythical concept, or a Great Old One, and it shapes a Beyonder’s development with a distinct set of powers, themes, and dangers.
Here’s a complete breakdown of all 22 Pathways in Lord of the Mysteries, covering both standard and non-standard ones.
What Are Pathways in Lord of the Mysteries?
Pathways are mystical routes that determine what kind of powers one acquires. Once someone drinks a potion linked to a Sequence, he/she becomes a Beyonder of that Pathway, and can’t switch to another. Advancing along a Pathway means getting closer to its source, be it a deity, an Outer Deity, or a forgotten entity. But there is also the risk of losing of one’s humanity in the process.
There are 22 known Pathways, with each Sequence offering unique powers, restrictions, and knowledge.
How the Ten Sequences Work
Low‑Sequence (9 → 8) – This is where it all begins. These abilities are helpful, but at this level, Beyonders can still be outmatched by ordinary firearms.
Mid‑Sequence (7 → 5) – Powers become more versatile, and rituals start playing a crucial role in further advancement.
High‑Sequence (4 → 1) – Known as the “Demigod” tier. Saints (Sequences 4 and 3) gain long lives and partial Mythical Creature Forms; Angels (Sequences 2–1) have full Forms and the ability to answer prayers across the world.
Sequence 0 – At this level, a Beyonder becomes a True God, capable of rewriting the abilities of all those beneath them.
Above the Sequence – By merging with a Sefirah, one transcends into a Great Old One.
Standard Pathway Groups (22 total)
- Lord of Mysteries: The Fool, Error, and Door Pathways manipulate perception, steal abstract concepts, or travel across space.
- God Almighty: Visionary, Sun, Tyrant, and White Tower focus on mind control, holy light, storms, and omniscient analysis.
- Hanged Man: This group wields shadow and flesh-based magic that turns depravity into overwhelming force.
- Eternal Darkness: The Darkness, Death, and Twilight Giant Pathways rule night, spirits, and waning light.
- Calamity of Destruction: Demoness and Red Priest spark natural or man‑made disasters.
- Demon of Knowledge: Hermit and Paragon combine ancient occult lore with science and mechanical craft.
- Key of Light: The Wheel of Fortune Pathway can bend probability to its will.
- Goddess of Origin: Mother and Moon nurture life, plant growth, and genetic miracles.
- Father of Devils: Abyss and Chained focus on corrupting desires, possessing bodies, and commanding curses.
- The Anarchy: Black Emperor and Justiciar battle over freedom‑bending loopholes versus ironclad order.
Complete Pathway-and-Sequence Chart
Reading Guide: Each column represents a Pathway, and each row shows a Sequence level from 9 to 0 (and beyond). Think of Pathways as supernatural “classes” and Sequences as levels of advancement within each class.
|Low Sequence
|Low Sequence
|Low Sequence
|Mid Sequence
|Mid Sequence
|Mid Sequence
|High Sequence (Demigod)
|High Sequence (Demigod)
|High Sequence (Demigod)
|True God
|Great Old One
|9
|8
|7
|6
|5
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Above the Sequence
|Seer
|Clown
|Magician
|Faceless
|Marionettist
|Bizarro Sorcerer
|Scholar of Yore
|Miracle Invoker
|Attendant of Mysteries
|Fool
|Marauder
|Swindler
|Cryptologist
|Prometheus
|Dream Stealer
|Parasite
|Mentor of Deceit
|Trojan Horse of Destiny
|Worm of Time
|Error
|Lord of Mysteries
|Apprentice
|Trickmaster
|Astrologer
|Scribe
|Traveler
|Secrets Sorcerer
|Wanderer
|Planeswalker
|Key of Stars
|Door
|Spectator
|Telepathist
|Psychiatrist
|Hypnotist
|Dreamwalker
|Manipulator
|Dream Weaver
|Discerner
|Author
|Visionary
|Bard
|Light Suppliant
|Solar High Priest
|Notary
|Priest of Light
|Unshadowed
|Justice Mentor
|Lightseeker
|White Angel
|Sun
|Sailor
|Folk of Rage
|Seafarer
|Wind-blessed
|Ocean Songster
|Cataclysmic Interrer
|Sea King
|Calamity
|Thunder God
|Tyrant
|God Almighty
|Reader
|Student of Ratiocination
|Detective
|Polymath
|Mysticism Magister
|Prophet
|Cognizer
|Wisdom Angel
|Omniscient Eye
|White Tower
|Secrets Suppliant
|Listener
|Shadow Ascetic
|Rose Bishop
|Shepherd
|Black Knight
|Trinity Templar
|Profane Presbyter
|Dark Angel
|Hanged Man
|Sleepless
|Midnight Poet
|Nightmare
|Soul Assurer
|Spirit Warlock
|Nightwatcher
|Horror Bishop
|Servant of Concealment
|Knight of Misfortune
|Darkness
|Corpse Collector
|Gravedigger
|Spirit Medium
|Spirit Guide
|Gatekeeper
|Undying
|Ferryman
|Death Consul
|Pale Emperor
|Death
|Eternal Darkness
|Warrior
|Pugilist
|Weapon Master
|Dawn Paladin
|Guardian
|Demon Hunter
|Silver Knight
|Glory
|Hand of God
|Twilight Giant
|Assassin
|Instigator
|Witch
|Pleasure
|Affliction
|Despair
|Unaging
|Catastrophe
|Apocalypse
|Demoness
|Calamity of Destruction
|Hunter
|Provoker
|Pyromaniac
|Conspirer
|Reaper
|Iron-blooded Knight
|War Bishop
|Weather Warlock
|Conqueror
|Red Priest
|Mystery Pryer
|Melee Scholar
|Warlock
|Scrolls Professor
|Constellations Master
|Mysticologist
|Clairvoyant
|Sage
|Knowledge Emperor
|Hermit
|Demon of Knowledge
|Savant
|Archaeologist
|Appraiser
|Artisan
|Astronomer
|Alchemist
|Arcane Scholar
|Knowledge Magister
|Illuminator
|Paragon
|Monster
|Robot
|Lucky One
|Calamity Priest
|Winner
|Misfortune Mage
|Chaoswalker
|Soothsayer
|Snake of Mercury
|Wheel of Fortune
|Key of Light
Originally From Outer Deities
|Planter
|Doctor
|Harvest Priest
|Biologist
|Druid
|Classical Alchemist
|Pallbearer
|Desolate Matriarch
|Naturewalker
|Mother
|Goddess of Origin
|Apothecary
|Beast Tamer
|Vampire
|Potions Professor
|Scarlet Scholar
|Shaman King
|High Summoner
|Life-Giver
|Beauty Goddess
|Moon
|Criminal
|Unwinged Angel
|Serial Killer
|Devil
|Desire Apostle
|Demon
|Blatherer
|Bloody Archduke
|Filthy Monarch
|Abyss
|Father of Devils
|Prisoner
|Lunatic
|Werewolf
|Zombie
|Wraith
|Puppet
|Disciple of Silence
|Ancient Bane
|Abomination
|Chained
|Lawyer
|Barbarian
|Briber
|Baron of Corruption
|Mentor of Disorder
|Earl of the Fallen
|Frenzied Mage
|Duke of Entropy
|Prince of Abolition
|Black Emperor
|The Anarchy
|Arbiter
|Sheriff
|Interrogator
|Judge
|Disciplinary Paladin
|Imperative Mage
|Chaos Hunter
|Balancer
|Hand of Order
|Justiciar
2. Non‑Standard & Outer‑Deity Pathways
Outer Deities such as the Circle of Inevitability, Mother Goddess of Depravity, Mother Tree of Desire, and Uncertain Mist rule over these Pathways.
|Low Sequence
|Low Sequence
|Low Sequence
|Mid Sequence
|Mid Sequence
|Mid Sequence
|High Sequence (Demigod)
|High Sequence (Demigod)
|High Sequence (Demigod)
|True God
|Great Old One
|9
|8
|7
|6
|5
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Above the Sequence
|Dancer
|Alms Monk
|Contractee
|Ascetic
|Fate Appropriator
|Circle Inhabitant
|Sufferer
|Sinner
|Angel of Redemption
|Eternal Aeon
|Circle of Inevitability
|Villain
|Gardener
|Heretic Spellmaster
|Sower
|Banshee
|Madame
|Divine Mother
|The Supreme
|Valley God
|Chaos Primogenitor
|Mother Goddess of Depravity
|Scrooge
|Sex Addict
|Actor
|Recipient
|Fallen Tree Spirit
|Tree Supplicant
|Desire Priest
|Cupid
|Leviathan
|Patriarch
|Mother Tree of Desire
|Broker
|Shadow Merchant
|Prosecutor
|Ambitionist
|Under the Table
|Overseer
|Vortex Weaver
|Blasphemer
|Truth
|Chaos Mist
|Uncertain Mist
|Tramp
|Glutton
|Gourmet
|Chef
|Depriver
|Sea Monster
|Hydra
|Angel of Devouring
|Chaos Gastric Juices
|Tail-Devourer
|Primordial Hunger
|Astronomy Aficionado
|Star Worshipper
|Star Sacrificer
|Navigator
|Tidal Scholar
|Heavybringer
|Star Shepherd
|Radiant Angel
|Star Dragon
|Condenser
|Supernova Dominator
|Initiator
|Commentator
|Orator
|Singer
|Secret Transmitter
|Philosopher
|Messenger of God
|Great One Attendant
|Voice of the Heart
|Everlasting
|Inextinguishable Ravings
|Patient
|Secretary
|Vermin
|Disease Envoy
|Child of Decay
|Doomed One
|Left Hand of God
|Time Giant
|God of Decay
|Second Law
|Monarch of Decay
|Shaman
|Reporter
|Painter
|Literary Aficionado
|Pixie
|Visitor
|String Player
|Dimensional Shadow
|Observer
|Sublunary Eye
|High-Dimensional Overseer
|Dreamless
|Musician
|Fate Pryer
|Mute
|Deceased
|Fatebender
|Fate’s Attendant
|Web Weaver
|Blade of Fate
|Eternal Edict
|Goddess of Fate
Lord of the Mysteries – Pathways and Sequences
The Pathways in Lord of the Mysteries are far more than just magic systems; they represent philosophies, ideologies, and destinies. Every Pathway gradually alters its user, mentally and physically, until they become something more (or less) than human.
Whether you’re fascinated by the elegance of the White Tower Pathway, the mystery of the Fool, or the violence of the Tyrant, there’s a route for every kind of seeker in the universe of Lord of the Mysteries. Bookmark this guide for whenever you want a quick refresher on how far your favorite character still has to go before reaching godhood.