Lord of the Mysteries: All 22 Pathways and Their 10 Sequences Explained

Every Pathway leads somewhere: madness, power, or the throne of a forgotten god.

by Umair Nakade
Summary:

  • Pathways shape Beyonders’ powers, philosophy, and fate as they climb toward godhood or madness.
  • Each Pathway offers distinct supernatural abilities, rituals, and dangers tied to ancient entities and forgotten truths.
  • From The Fool to the Chained, discover what makes this power system unlike any other in fiction.
List of All Pathways and Their Sequences in Lord of the Mysteries

Lord of the Mysteries from Cuttlefish That Loves Diving is a complex, Lovecraftian fantasy on top of one of the most unique power systems in modern fiction: the 22 Beyonder Pathways. The Pathways grant supernatural powers after drinking a complex potion, which allows individuals, called Beyonders, to climb up through Sequences, (more on this below). If they survive they can end up becoming either become gods, angels, or monsters.

Every Pathway has 10 core Sequences, beginning at Sequence 9 (lowest) and rising through to Sequence 0 (highest). Each is associated with a god, a mythical concept, or a Great Old One, and it shapes a Beyonder’s development with a distinct set of powers, themes, and dangers.

Here’s a complete breakdown of all 22 Pathways in Lord of the Mysteries, covering both standard and non-standard ones.

What Are Pathways in Lord of the Mysteries?

Pathways are mystical routes that determine what kind of powers one acquires. Once someone drinks a potion linked to a Sequence, he/she becomes a Beyonder of that Pathway, and can’t switch to another. Advancing along a Pathway means getting closer to its source, be it a deity, an Outer Deity, or a forgotten entity. But there is also the risk of losing of one’s humanity in the process.

There are 22 known Pathways, with each Sequence offering unique powers, restrictions, and knowledge.

How the Ten Sequences Work

Low‑Sequence (9 → 8) – This is where it all begins. These abilities are helpful, but at this level, Beyonders can still be outmatched by ordinary firearms.

Mid‑Sequence (7 → 5) – Powers become more versatile, and rituals start playing a crucial role in further advancement.

High‑Sequence (4 → 1) – Known as the “Demigod” tier. Saints (Sequences 4 and 3) gain long lives and partial Mythical Creature Forms; Angels (Sequences 2–1) have full Forms and the ability to answer prayers across the world.

Sequence 0 – At this level, a Beyonder becomes a True God, capable of rewriting the abilities of all those beneath them.

Above the Sequence – By merging with a Sefirah, one transcends into a Great Old One.

Standard Pathway Groups (22 total)

  • Lord of Mysteries: The Fool, Error, and Door Pathways manipulate perception, steal abstract concepts, or travel across space.
  • God Almighty: Visionary, Sun, Tyrant, and White Tower focus on mind control, holy light, storms, and omniscient analysis.
  • Hanged Man: This group wields shadow and flesh-based magic that turns depravity into overwhelming force.
  • Eternal Darkness: The Darkness, Death, and Twilight Giant Pathways rule night, spirits, and waning light.
  • Calamity of Destruction: Demoness and Red Priest spark natural or man‑made disasters.
  • Demon of Knowledge: Hermit and Paragon combine ancient occult lore with science and mechanical craft.
  • Key of Light: The Wheel of Fortune Pathway can bend probability to its will.
  • Goddess of Origin: Mother and Moon nurture life, plant growth, and genetic miracles.
  • Father of Devils: Abyss and Chained focus on corrupting desires, possessing bodies, and commanding curses.
  • The Anarchy: Black Emperor and Justiciar battle over freedom‑bending loopholes versus ironclad order.

Complete Pathway-and-Sequence Chart

Reading Guide: Each column represents a Pathway, and each row shows a Sequence level from 9 to 0 (and beyond). Think of Pathways as supernatural “classes” and Sequences as levels of advancement within each class.

Low SequenceLow SequenceLow SequenceMid SequenceMid SequenceMid SequenceHigh Sequence (Demigod)High Sequence (Demigod)High Sequence (Demigod)True GodGreat Old One
9876543210Above the Sequence
SeerClownMagicianFacelessMarionettistBizarro SorcererScholar of YoreMiracle InvokerAttendant of MysteriesFool
MarauderSwindlerCryptologistPrometheusDream StealerParasiteMentor of DeceitTrojan Horse of DestinyWorm of TimeErrorLord of Mysteries
ApprenticeTrickmasterAstrologerScribeTravelerSecrets SorcererWandererPlaneswalkerKey of StarsDoor
SpectatorTelepathistPsychiatristHypnotistDreamwalkerManipulatorDream WeaverDiscernerAuthorVisionary
BardLight SuppliantSolar High PriestNotaryPriest of LightUnshadowedJustice MentorLightseekerWhite AngelSun
SailorFolk of RageSeafarerWind-blessedOcean SongsterCataclysmic InterrerSea KingCalamityThunder GodTyrantGod Almighty
ReaderStudent of RatiocinationDetectivePolymathMysticism MagisterProphetCognizerWisdom AngelOmniscient EyeWhite Tower
Secrets SuppliantListenerShadow AsceticRose BishopShepherdBlack KnightTrinity TemplarProfane PresbyterDark AngelHanged Man
SleeplessMidnight PoetNightmareSoul AssurerSpirit WarlockNightwatcherHorror BishopServant of ConcealmentKnight of MisfortuneDarkness
Corpse CollectorGravediggerSpirit MediumSpirit GuideGatekeeperUndyingFerrymanDeath ConsulPale EmperorDeathEternal Darkness
WarriorPugilistWeapon MasterDawn PaladinGuardianDemon HunterSilver KnightGloryHand of GodTwilight Giant
AssassinInstigatorWitchPleasureAfflictionDespairUnagingCatastropheApocalypseDemonessCalamity of Destruction
HunterProvokerPyromaniacConspirerReaperIron-blooded KnightWar BishopWeather WarlockConquerorRed Priest
Mystery PryerMelee ScholarWarlockScrolls ProfessorConstellations MasterMysticologistClairvoyantSageKnowledge EmperorHermitDemon of Knowledge
SavantArchaeologistAppraiserArtisanAstronomerAlchemistArcane ScholarKnowledge MagisterIlluminatorParagon
MonsterRobotLucky OneCalamity PriestWinnerMisfortune MageChaoswalkerSoothsayerSnake of MercuryWheel of FortuneKey of Light
Originally From Outer Deities
PlanterDoctorHarvest PriestBiologistDruidClassical AlchemistPallbearerDesolate MatriarchNaturewalkerMotherGoddess of Origin
ApothecaryBeast TamerVampirePotions ProfessorScarlet ScholarShaman KingHigh SummonerLife-GiverBeauty GoddessMoon
CriminalUnwinged AngelSerial KillerDevilDesire ApostleDemonBlathererBloody ArchdukeFilthy MonarchAbyssFather of Devils
PrisonerLunaticWerewolfZombieWraithPuppetDisciple of SilenceAncient BaneAbominationChained
LawyerBarbarianBriberBaron of CorruptionMentor of DisorderEarl of the FallenFrenzied MageDuke of EntropyPrince of AbolitionBlack EmperorThe Anarchy
ArbiterSheriffInterrogatorJudgeDisciplinary PaladinImperative MageChaos HunterBalancerHand of OrderJusticiar

2. Non‑Standard & Outer‑Deity Pathways

Outer Deities such as the Circle of Inevitability, Mother Goddess of Depravity, Mother Tree of Desire, and Uncertain Mist rule over these Pathways.

Low SequenceLow SequenceLow SequenceMid SequenceMid SequenceMid SequenceHigh Sequence (Demigod)High Sequence (Demigod)High Sequence (Demigod)True GodGreat Old One
9876543210Above the Sequence
DancerAlms MonkContracteeAsceticFate AppropriatorCircle InhabitantSuffererSinnerAngel of RedemptionEternal AeonCircle of Inevitability
VillainGardenerHeretic SpellmasterSowerBansheeMadameDivine MotherThe SupremeValley GodChaos PrimogenitorMother Goddess of Depravity
ScroogeSex AddictActorRecipientFallen Tree SpiritTree SupplicantDesire PriestCupidLeviathanPatriarchMother Tree of Desire
BrokerShadow MerchantProsecutorAmbitionistUnder the TableOverseerVortex WeaverBlasphemerTruthChaos MistUncertain Mist
TrampGluttonGourmetChefDepriverSea MonsterHydraAngel of DevouringChaos Gastric JuicesTail-DevourerPrimordial Hunger
Astronomy AficionadoStar WorshipperStar SacrificerNavigatorTidal ScholarHeavybringerStar ShepherdRadiant AngelStar DragonCondenserSupernova Dominator
InitiatorCommentatorOratorSingerSecret TransmitterPhilosopherMessenger of GodGreat One AttendantVoice of the HeartEverlastingInextinguishable Ravings
PatientSecretaryVerminDisease EnvoyChild of DecayDoomed OneLeft Hand of GodTime GiantGod of DecaySecond LawMonarch of Decay
ShamanReporterPainterLiterary AficionadoPixieVisitorString PlayerDimensional ShadowObserverSublunary EyeHigh-Dimensional Overseer
DreamlessMusicianFate PryerMuteDeceasedFatebenderFate’s AttendantWeb WeaverBlade of FateEternal EdictGoddess of Fate

Lord of the Mysteries – Pathways and Sequences

The Pathways in Lord of the Mysteries are far more than just magic systems; they represent philosophies, ideologies, and destinies. Every Pathway gradually alters its user, mentally and physically, until they become something more (or less) than human.

Whether you’re fascinated by the elegance of the White Tower Pathway, the mystery of the Fool, or the violence of the Tyrant, there’s a route for every kind of seeker in the universe of Lord of the Mysteries. Bookmark this guide for whenever you want a quick refresher on how far your favorite character still has to go before reaching godhood.

Lord of the Mysteries Episode 3: Release Date, Countdown, Preview, and Where to Watch

