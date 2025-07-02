Lord of the Mysteries: All 22 Pathways and Their 10 Sequences Explained

Summary:

Pathways shape Beyonders’ powers, philosophy, and fate as they climb toward godhood or madness.

Each Pathway offers distinct supernatural abilities, rituals, and dangers tied to ancient entities and forgotten truths.

From The Fool to the Chained, discover what makes this power system unlike any other in fiction.

Lord of the Mysteries from Cuttlefish That Loves Diving is a complex, Lovecraftian fantasy on top of one of the most unique power systems in modern fiction: the 22 Beyonder Pathways. The Pathways grant supernatural powers after drinking a complex potion, which allows individuals, called Beyonders, to climb up through Sequences, (more on this below). If they survive they can end up becoming either become gods, angels, or monsters.

Every Pathway has 10 core Sequences, beginning at Sequence 9 (lowest) and rising through to Sequence 0 (highest). Each is associated with a god, a mythical concept, or a Great Old One, and it shapes a Beyonder’s development with a distinct set of powers, themes, and dangers.

Here’s a complete breakdown of all 22 Pathways in Lord of the Mysteries, covering both standard and non-standard ones.

What Are Pathways in Lord of the Mysteries?

Pathways are mystical routes that determine what kind of powers one acquires. Once someone drinks a potion linked to a Sequence, he/she becomes a Beyonder of that Pathway, and can’t switch to another. Advancing along a Pathway means getting closer to its source, be it a deity, an Outer Deity, or a forgotten entity. But there is also the risk of losing of one’s humanity in the process.

There are 22 known Pathways, with each Sequence offering unique powers, restrictions, and knowledge.

How the Ten Sequences Work

Low‑Sequence (9 → 8) – This is where it all begins. These abilities are helpful, but at this level, Beyonders can still be outmatched by ordinary firearms.

Mid‑Sequence (7 → 5) – Powers become more versatile, and rituals start playing a crucial role in further advancement.

High‑Sequence (4 → 1) – Known as the “Demigod” tier. Saints (Sequences 4 and 3) gain long lives and partial Mythical Creature Forms; Angels (Sequences 2–1) have full Forms and the ability to answer prayers across the world.

Sequence 0 – At this level, a Beyonder becomes a True God, capable of rewriting the abilities of all those beneath them.

Above the Sequence – By merging with a Sefirah, one transcends into a Great Old One.

Standard Pathway Groups (22 total)

Lord of Mysteries: The Fool, Error, and Door Pathways manipulate perception, steal abstract concepts, or travel across space.

God Almighty: Visionary, Sun, Tyrant, and White Tower focus on mind control, holy light, storms, and omniscient analysis.

Visionary, Sun, Tyrant, and White Tower focus on mind control, holy light, storms, and omniscient analysis. Hanged Man: This group wields shadow and flesh-based magic that turns depravity into overwhelming force.

Hanged Man: This group wields shadow and flesh-based magic that turns depravity into overwhelming force.

The Darkness, Death, and Twilight Giant Pathways rule night, spirits, and waning light. Calamity of Destruction: Demoness and Red Priest spark natural or man‑made disasters.

Eternal Darkness: The Darkness, Death, and Twilight Giant Pathways rule night, spirits, and waning light.

Hermit and Paragon combine ancient occult lore with science and mechanical craft. Key of Light: The Wheel of Fortune Pathway can bend probability to its will.

Calamity of Destruction: Demoness and Red Priest spark natural or man‑made disasters.

Mother and Moon nurture life, plant growth, and genetic miracles. Father of Devils: Abyss and Chained focus on corrupting desires, possessing bodies, and commanding curses.

Demon of Knowledge: Hermit and Paragon combine ancient occult lore with science and mechanical craft.

Complete Pathway-and-Sequence Chart

Some Pathways from Lord of the Mysteries | Credits: Cuttlefish That Loves Diving

Reading Guide: Each column represents a Pathway, and each row shows a Sequence level from 9 to 0 (and beyond). Think of Pathways as supernatural “classes” and Sequences as levels of advancement within each class.

Low Sequence Low Sequence Low Sequence Mid Sequence Mid Sequence Mid Sequence High Sequence (Demigod) High Sequence (Demigod) High Sequence (Demigod) True God Great Old One 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 Above the Sequence Seer Clown Magician Faceless Marionettist Bizarro Sorcerer Scholar of Yore Miracle Invoker Attendant of Mysteries Fool Marauder Swindler Cryptologist Prometheus Dream Stealer Parasite Mentor of Deceit Trojan Horse of Destiny Worm of Time Error Lord of Mysteries Apprentice Trickmaster Astrologer Scribe Traveler Secrets Sorcerer Wanderer Planeswalker Key of Stars Door Spectator Telepathist Psychiatrist Hypnotist Dreamwalker Manipulator Dream Weaver Discerner Author Visionary Bard Light Suppliant Solar High Priest Notary Priest of Light Unshadowed Justice Mentor Lightseeker White Angel Sun Sailor Folk of Rage Seafarer Wind-blessed Ocean Songster Cataclysmic Interrer Sea King Calamity Thunder God Tyrant God Almighty Reader Student of Ratiocination Detective Polymath Mysticism Magister Prophet Cognizer Wisdom Angel Omniscient Eye White Tower Secrets Suppliant Listener Shadow Ascetic Rose Bishop Shepherd Black Knight Trinity Templar Profane Presbyter Dark Angel Hanged Man Sleepless Midnight Poet Nightmare Soul Assurer Spirit Warlock Nightwatcher Horror Bishop Servant of Concealment Knight of Misfortune Darkness Corpse Collector Gravedigger Spirit Medium Spirit Guide Gatekeeper Undying Ferryman Death Consul Pale Emperor Death Eternal Darkness Warrior Pugilist Weapon Master Dawn Paladin Guardian Demon Hunter Silver Knight Glory Hand of God Twilight Giant Assassin Instigator Witch Pleasure Affliction Despair Unaging Catastrophe Apocalypse Demoness Calamity of Destruction Hunter Provoker Pyromaniac Conspirer Reaper Iron-blooded Knight War Bishop Weather Warlock Conqueror Red Priest Mystery Pryer Melee Scholar Warlock Scrolls Professor Constellations Master Mysticologist Clairvoyant Sage Knowledge Emperor Hermit Demon of Knowledge Savant Archaeologist Appraiser Artisan Astronomer Alchemist Arcane Scholar Knowledge Magister Illuminator Paragon Monster Robot Lucky One Calamity Priest Winner Misfortune Mage Chaoswalker Soothsayer Snake of Mercury Wheel of Fortune Key of Light

Originally From Outer Deities

Planter Doctor Harvest Priest Biologist Druid Classical Alchemist Pallbearer Desolate Matriarch Naturewalker Mother Goddess of Origin Apothecary Beast Tamer Vampire Potions Professor Scarlet Scholar Shaman King High Summoner Life-Giver Beauty Goddess Moon Criminal Unwinged Angel Serial Killer Devil Desire Apostle Demon Blatherer Bloody Archduke Filthy Monarch Abyss Father of Devils Prisoner Lunatic Werewolf Zombie Wraith Puppet Disciple of Silence Ancient Bane Abomination Chained Lawyer Barbarian Briber Baron of Corruption Mentor of Disorder Earl of the Fallen Frenzied Mage Duke of Entropy Prince of Abolition Black Emperor The Anarchy Arbiter Sheriff Interrogator Judge Disciplinary Paladin Imperative Mage Chaos Hunter Balancer Hand of Order Justiciar

2. Non‑Standard & Outer‑Deity Pathways

Outer Deities such as the Circle of Inevitability, Mother Goddess of Depravity, Mother Tree of Desire, and Uncertain Mist rule over these Pathways.

Low Sequence Low Sequence Low Sequence Mid Sequence Mid Sequence Mid Sequence High Sequence (Demigod) High Sequence (Demigod) High Sequence (Demigod) True God Great Old One 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 Above the Sequence Dancer Alms Monk Contractee Ascetic Fate Appropriator Circle Inhabitant Sufferer Sinner Angel of Redemption Eternal Aeon Circle of Inevitability Villain Gardener Heretic Spellmaster Sower Banshee Madame Divine Mother The Supreme Valley God Chaos Primogenitor Mother Goddess of Depravity Scrooge Sex Addict Actor Recipient Fallen Tree Spirit Tree Supplicant Desire Priest Cupid Leviathan Patriarch Mother Tree of Desire Broker Shadow Merchant Prosecutor Ambitionist Under the Table Overseer Vortex Weaver Blasphemer Truth Chaos Mist Uncertain Mist Tramp Glutton Gourmet Chef Depriver Sea Monster Hydra Angel of Devouring Chaos Gastric Juices Tail-Devourer Primordial Hunger Astronomy Aficionado Star Worshipper Star Sacrificer Navigator Tidal Scholar Heavybringer Star Shepherd Radiant Angel Star Dragon Condenser Supernova Dominator Initiator Commentator Orator Singer Secret Transmitter Philosopher Messenger of God Great One Attendant Voice of the Heart Everlasting Inextinguishable Ravings Patient Secretary Vermin Disease Envoy Child of Decay Doomed One Left Hand of God Time Giant God of Decay Second Law Monarch of Decay Shaman Reporter Painter Literary Aficionado Pixie Visitor String Player Dimensional Shadow Observer Sublunary Eye High-Dimensional Overseer Dreamless Musician Fate Pryer Mute Deceased Fatebender Fate’s Attendant Web Weaver Blade of Fate Eternal Edict Goddess of Fate

Lord of the Mysteries – Pathways and Sequences

The Pathways in Lord of the Mysteries are far more than just magic systems; they represent philosophies, ideologies, and destinies. Every Pathway gradually alters its user, mentally and physically, until they become something more (or less) than human.

Whether you’re fascinated by the elegance of the White Tower Pathway, the mystery of the Fool, or the violence of the Tyrant, there’s a route for every kind of seeker in the universe of Lord of the Mysteries. Bookmark this guide for whenever you want a quick refresher on how far your favorite character still has to go before reaching godhood.