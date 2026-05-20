If you have been following gaming news lately, you may have heard some speculation around a new Lord of the Rings game. Warhorse Studios, the Czech developer best known for the Kingdom Come: Deliverance series, has now made it official. An open-world Middle-earth RPG is currently in development at the studio, and a new Kingdom Come adventure is also in the works alongside it.
Why Warhorse Studios Is the Perfect Fit for a Lord of the Rings RPG
Warhorse Studios is not a small or unproven team. Kingdom Come: Deliverance was released in 2018 and earned a reputation for being one of the most grounded and historically detailed open-world RPGs ever made. Its sequel, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, launched last year to strong reviews as well. The idea of that same team turning their attention to Middle-earth is genuinely exciting.
Lord of the Rings has had a complicated history in gaming. There have been good entries and plenty of forgettable ones, but a serious open world RPG set in Tolkien's world built by a studio with Warhorse's track record is a combination that has not existed before. The potential here is significant.
Lord of the Rings RPG Release Date, Platforms, and Details
At this point, the confirmed details are minimal. Warhorse is building an open-world RPG set in Middle-earth alongside a new Kingdom Come title. Both projects are real and in active development, and more information will come at an unspecified point in the future.
Interestingly, Warhorse's community team hinted on Twitter that they have "definitely given themselves something to discuss" ahead of a scheduled Twitch stream on Thursday at 5 pm CEST, suggesting we may hear more details very soon.
Whether that means a proper reveal or simply more context around what was announced remains to be seen, but it is worth tuning in if you want to be among the first to hear more. Given how early this announcement feels overall, a full reveal with gameplay is likely still some way off.
It is the kind of news that is easy to get excited about even with almost nothing to show yet, and that says a lot about the reputation Warhorse has built for itself over the past decade.