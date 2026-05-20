More details are expected soon, with the studio hinting at further information during a Twitch stream scheduled for Thursday at 5pm CEST.

A new Kingdom Come adventure is also in the works alongside it, meaning Warhorse is juggling two major projects at once.

Warhorse Studios, the team behind Kingdom Come: Deliverance, has officially confirmed an open world Lord of the Rings RPG is in development.

If you have been following gaming news lately, you may have heard some speculation around a new Lord of the Rings game. Warhorse Studios, the Czech developer best known for the Kingdom Come: Deliverance series, has now made it official. An open-world Middle-earth RPG is currently in development at the studio, and a new Kingdom Come adventure is also in the works alongside it.

Why Warhorse Studios Is the Perfect Fit for a Lord of the Rings RPG

Warhorse Studios is not a small or unproven team. Kingdom Come: Deliverance was released in 2018 and earned a reputation for being one of the most grounded and historically detailed open-world RPGs ever made. Its sequel, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, launched last year to strong reviews as well. The idea of that same team turning their attention to Middle-earth is genuinely exciting.

Lord of the Rings has had a complicated history in gaming. There have been good entries and plenty of forgettable ones, but a serious open world RPG set in Tolkien's world built by a studio with Warhorse's track record is a combination that has not existed before. The potential here is significant.

You might have heard the rumours, it's time to reveal what we are working on.



🗺️ An open world Middle-earth RPG.

⚔️ A new Kingdom Come adventure.



We’re excited to tell you more when the time is right.#WarhorseStudios #Annoucement #lotr #KingdomComeDeliverance pic.twitter.com/Pcgf9SqW52 — Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) May 20, 2026

Lord of the Rings RPG Release Date, Platforms, and Details

At this point, the confirmed details are minimal. Warhorse is building an open-world RPG set in Middle-earth alongside a new Kingdom Come title. Both projects are real and in active development, and more information will come at an unspecified point in the future.

Interestingly, Warhorse's community team hinted on Twitter that they have "definitely given themselves something to discuss" ahead of a scheduled Twitch stream on Thursday at 5 pm CEST, suggesting we may hear more details very soon.

Whether that means a proper reveal or simply more context around what was announced remains to be seen, but it is worth tuning in if you want to be among the first to hear more. Given how early this announcement feels overall, a full reveal with gameplay is likely still some way off.