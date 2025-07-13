Lost Sword Icons and Symbols Meaning

Ever feel lost trying to figure out what all those icons mean in Lost Sword? You’re not alone! Gacha games like this always have different symbols scattered across every screen, and it can be pretty overwhelming when you’re just starting out. But do not worry, because I’ve got you covered with this complete breakdown of all Lost Sword icons you’ll see in the game. Keep scrolling and check them out!

Lost Sword Lobby Screen Icons

This is your home base in Lost Sword. It’s the first thing you see when you boot up the game. All the main features are right here, so getting familiar with these icons will save you a lot of time clicking around randomly.

Lost Sword Icons and Symbols Description 1. Dagger icon Attack Power – Shows your current attack stats. 2. Profile picture icon Player’s Profile – This shows your basic info like your level, name, and avatar. Click here to check your stats or change your profile picture. 3. Number and shapes icon in a circle and a square Number of Buffs – Displays how many temporary stat boosts you currently have active. 4. Golden ticket icon Season Pass – Your battle pass progress lives here. This is where you can see what rewards you can unlock and how far along you are in the current season. 5. Speech bubble icon Messages – All your in-game mail and notifications show up here. 6. Blue diamond icon Diamond – These are your premium currency. You usually get these by completing achievements and stages. 7. Gold coin icon Gold – Basic currency of Britannia. Used as a common currency everywhere. 8. Yellow diamond icon Shop – The place to spend your hard-earned currency. Everything from weapons to cosmetics can be found here. 9. Backpack icon Inventory – Your personal storage space. All your items, weapons, and gear are stored here. 10. Warrior helmet icon Characters – Manage your roster of heroes here. This is where you can level them up and check their abilities. 11. Three lines icon Menu – Opens up the main menu with all the game’s features. 12. Treasure chest icon Treasure Exploration – A quest called “The Lost Treasure”. To find the treasure, you must first navigate a series of challenges. 13. A gate with star icon Battle – Jump into combat mode. Whether it’s PvP or PvE, this is your gateway to fighting. 14. Warrior helmet icon Character – Another way to access your character management screen. 15. Star icon Summon – The gacha system, where you can pull for new characters and equipment using your tickets or currency.

Shop Icons

The shop in Lost Sword is pretty straightforward, but these icons help you navigate it without getting confused about what does what.

Lost Sword Icons and Symbols Description 1. Bronze hexagon icon Leon – The game’s premium cash currency. It can be used to purchase Diamonds, premium skins, season passes, bundles, and other exclusive items. 2. Letter X icon Exit Current Menu – Gets you out of whatever shop menu you’re currently in.

Inventory Icons

Your inventory can get pretty cluttered fast, so these category icons help you sort through your stuff.

Lost Sword Icons and Symbols Description 1. Four diamonds icon All Items – Shows everything you own in one big list. 2. Pouch bag icon Summon Tickets – All your gacha tickets are here. These let you pull for new characters and gear. 3. Small Dagger icon Weapons – Your swords, axes, and other weapons live here. Time to see what you can equip! 4. Armor icon Robes – All your armor pieces and clothing items. 5. Treasure chest icon Shields – Your defensive gear. These can really save your life in tough fights. 6. Sharp tear drop icon Equipment – Accessories and other gear that boost your stats.

Lost Sword Character Screen Icons

The character screes is where you really get to know your heroes. These icons help you customize and manage each character properly.

Lost Sword Icons and Symbols Description 1. Weapon icon in a circle (different for every character) Character Class – Shows what type of fighter your character is. Different for every character, so you’ll see lots of variety here. 2. Element icon in a circle (different for every character) Character Element – Displays your character’s elemental affinity. This affects what they’re strong or weak against. 3. A person standing icon In Formation – All the characters that you owned from the gacha pulls and are currently in the same party/squad. 4. White heart icon Chat – Romance with each character. 5. Three lines icon with arrow facing down icon Sort/Organize – Helps you organize your character list. Super useful when you have lots of heroes.

Lost Sword Icons and Symbols Description 6. Quill pen icon Character Profile – More details about the character’s age and body type. 7. Cloth hanger icon Edit Skin/Outfit – Customize how your character looks. Make them stand out with different outfits and skins. 8. Skill shapes icon (different for every character) Skills and Abilities – Check out what special moves your character can do. Each hero has unique skills. 9. House icon Return Home – Takes you back to the main lobby.

Main Menu Icons

The man menu is like the control center of Lost Sword. It’s got access to pretty much everything in the game. Here’s what all those icons actually do.

Lost Sword Icons and Symbols Description 1. Diamond icon Shop – Your one-stop shopping destination for all things you can buy with in-game currency. 2. Backpack icon Inventory – Quick access to all your items and gear. 3. Star icon Summon – The gacha system, where you try your luck at getting new characters and equipment. 4. Paper icon with exclamation mark Mission – Check your daily quests and story missions here. Great way to get rewards and progress. 5. Warrior helmet icon Character – Manage your heroes, level them up, and check their stats here. 6. Dog paw icon Pet – Manage your pets and take care of your companion animals here. They can help you in battles and exploration. 7. Two shields with star icon Growth – Character progression and enhancement options. This is where you make your heroes stronger. 8. Trophy icon Relic – Special artifacts that give you powerful bonuses.

Lost Sword Icons and Symbols Description 9. Cube icon Chaos Cube – Power systems that give you flat stats to all the characters in your account. 10. Hammer icon Craft – Create new items and equipment using materials you’ve collected. 11. Gate with star icon Battle – Jump into combat situations, whether against other players or computer enemies. 12. Circle table icon Round Table – A system that is only unlocked at Swordbringer level 60. This feature can increase your character’s level. 13. Graphs icon Ranking – See how you stack up against other players in various categories. 14. Banner icon Guild – Join up with other players for group activities and benefits. 15. Two people silhouettes icon Friend – Manage your friends list and social interactions. 16. Gift box icon Event – Check out limited-time events and special activities with unique rewards.

Lost Sword Icons and Symbols Description 17. Star icon with a circle wave around it Constellation – A system that enhances all characters with flat and percentage-based stats. 18. Gear icon Equipment Preset – Preset for your equipment piece. Each equipment has specific potential sub-stat rolls depending on its slot. 19. Joystick icon Minigame – Fun little games within the main game. Perfect for when you want a break from serious stuff. 20. Envelope icon Mail – Your in-game mailbox for messages and item deliveries. 21. Battery icon Power Saving Mode – Helps your device run the game more efficiently and save battery. 22. Cog icon Settings – All your game preferences and options live here. 23. Hanging board icon Discord Invite – Connect with the Lost Sword community on Discord for tips and chat. 24. Smiley face icon with headphones Customer Support – Having problems? This is where you can get help from the game developers.

Last Sword Summon Icons

The summon system is where you’ll probably spend a lot of your time (and currency) trying to get new characters and gear. These icons help you navigate the gacha system.

Lost Sword Icons and Symbols Description 1. Magnifying glass icon Banner Detail – Get the full info on what you can pull from the current banner, including rates and featured items. 2. Brown card icon Character Summon Ticket – This ticket is used to pick up characters based on their rarity.

Lost Sword Icons and Symbols Description 3. Blue card icon Pet Summon Ticket – This ticket is used to pick up pets based on their rarity.

Lost Sword Gameplay Icons

These icons appear during actual gameplay and battles to help you keep track of what’s happening.

Lost Sword Icons and Symbols Description 1. Mask icon and timestamp Time Left – Shows how much time is left to finish the battle before losing. 2. Red bar icon Enemy Health Gauge – Displays how much health your enemies have left. 3. Pin icon Stage – Shows what level or stage you’re currently on. 4. Graphs icon Battle Stats – Your current battle status in the mode you’re playing on. 5. A letter icon with circular arrows Autoplay – Your character will go into a mission and has the AI play it for you.

Messaging Icons

Communication is also important in Lost Sword, especially if you’re in a guild or want to chat with friends. Here are the icons in the messaging tab:

Lost Sword Icons and Symbols Description 1. Four diamonds icon All Messages – See every message you’ve received, whether it’s from friends, guild members, or the system. 2. Banner icon Guild Messages – Messages specifically from your guild members. Important for coordinating group activities. 3. Cog icon Message Settings – Customize how you receive and display messages. You can filter out stuff you don’t want to see. 4. Letter X icon Exit Message Menu – A simple way to close the messaging interface and get back to playing. 5. Smiley face with heart icon Emojis – Add some personality to your messages with fun emoji reactions and expressions.

There you have it! All Lost Sword icons and symbols, explained in an easy way! Bookmark this guide and you’ll never be confused about what button does what again.