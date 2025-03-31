Love It or Hate It, Exynos Is Coming to the Galaxy S26

The Exynos vs. Snapdragon debate has long divided Samsung users. While Snapdragon is favored for its better efficiency and performance, Exynos chips are often criticized for heating issues. Although the Galaxy S25 series runs entirely on the Snapdragon 8 Elite, a new leak suggests Samsung will bring back Exynos for the Galaxy S26, likely with the Exynos 2600.

Will the Galaxy S26 Use Exynos 2600?

According to reliable tipster @Jukanlosreve, “The Exynos 2600 is definitely back and will be used in the S26. But the chip volume is so limited that it’ll likely be similar to the Exynos 990 situation. I’m not sure if SF2 is actually any good.”

This suggests that while the Exynos 2600 will be part of the Galaxy S26 lineup, its availability may be restricted. The mention of the Exynos 990 situation refers to how Samsung used it in the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series globally, except in the US, Canada, and China. That decision was mainly due to Qualcomm’s patent restrictions.

A similar pattern was seen with the Galaxy S22 series, where Exynos 2200 was used in Europe while Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered the devices in other regions, including India and the US. If production volume is an issue again, Samsung may follow the same strategy, reserving Exynos for Europe while equipping other markets with Snapdragon.

Another possibility is that only the Galaxy S26 and S26+ will feature Exynos, while the S26 Ultra could stick with Snapdragon, similar to the Galaxy S24 lineup.

In December 2024, the same tipster claimed that “Samsung aims to significantly equip the Galaxy S26 with Exynos chips next year.” This aligns with recent reports suggesting that the Exynos 2600 will play a more prominent role in the lineup.

Exynos in Samsung’s Galaxy S Series

Here’s how Samsung has used Exynos chips in its Galaxy S series over the past few years:

Galaxy S21: Exynos 2100 in most regions, Snapdragon 888 in the US and China.

Exynos 2100 in most regions, Snapdragon 888 in the US and China. Galaxy S22: Exynos 2200 in Europe, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in other markets.

Exynos 2200 in Europe, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in other markets. Galaxy S23: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy globally (no Exynos variant).

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy globally (no Exynos variant). Galaxy S24: Exynos 2400 in many regions, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy in others.

Exynos 2400 in many regions, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy in others. Galaxy S25: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite globally (no Exynos variant).

Exynos 2600: What to Expect

Leaks suggest that the Exynos 2600 will be built on Samsung’s SF2, a 2nm Gate-All-Around (GAA) node. It is expected to use third-generation GAA technology.

Expected upgrades over SF3 (Likely Exynos 2500’s 3nm node):

12% higher performance

25% better power efficiency

5% smaller chip area

Mass production of the Exynos 2600 is expected to begin by the end of 2025, with the chip set to debut in the Galaxy S26 series, which is expected to launch in late January or early February 2026.

There are also rumors that Samsung may rebrand the Exynos lineup with a new naming scheme, though that remains uncertain for now.